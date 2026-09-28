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Aptar Beauty and Bvlgari unveil refillable travel spray for fragrances
Key takeaways
- Aptar Beauty and Bvlgari have launched a refillable 10 mL travel spray for the Le Gemme Tygar fragrance collection.
- The luxury packaging solution combines premium design elements, including a black anodized aluminum casing and Black Marquina marble cap.
- The collaboration highlights the growing demand for refillable beauty packaging that balances sustainability, convenience, and high-end brand aesthetics.
Aptar Beauty and Bvlgari, an Italy-based fragrance company, have launched Le Gemme Tygar Travel Spray using Nomad Refill, a refillable 10 mL travel-size spray bottle that connects directly to a full-size perfume bottle through a patented integrated connector.
Through this collaboration, Bvlgari extends its Tygar fragrance from Le Gemme Haute Parfumerie collection into a portable format. The design features an outer casing topped with a marble cap and a refillable glass vial, bringing together “luxury aesthetics and intuitive refill gesture” in a user-friendly on-the-go solution.
Stephan Brandts, senior sales manager for Custom Beauty, EMEA, at Aptar Beauty, says: “Integrating natural marble into the design is a real technical achievement. Our custom experts worked with Bvlgari to ensure visual consistency and a seamless assembly into the rest of the packaging.”
Utilizing natural marble
This launch is the result of two years of co-development between Aptar Beauty’s custom experts and Bvlgari’s teams.
According to the companies, the solution can be refilled from a full-size perfume bottle in less than five seconds. The inside glass vial can be removed from the bottom of the main casing and refilled through a patented integrated connector at its base, compatible with SNI15 screw-on neck finishes.
The sealed connection enables leakage prevention and spillage throughout the refill process, advancing convenience and product performance.
Aptar Beauty also developed a sleek black anodized aluminum casing and a black marble cap with a magnetic closure insert. The fully customized outer case is inspired by the iconic door of the Via Condotti Bvlgari Boutique in Rome, Italy.
The packaging designer selected Black Marquina marble to achieve a balance between the natural character of the pieces and the overall quality and uniformity expected from a luxury object. Aptar Beauty supported the product development across the entire value chain.
This month, Aptar Beauty provided L’Occitane en Provence with custom dispensing pumps that support the packaging redesign of the beauty brand’s hand care collection, transforming the products into refillable and reusable solutions.
Earlier this year, Packaging Insights spoke to the company about its range of premium dispensing solutions developed to address the growing need for brand differentiation and premium options in the personal care industry.
Meanwhile, Aptar Beauty introduced a suite of closures to support beauty, personal care, and home care brands in meeting the increasing demands of e-commerce packaging. The solution was created to protect products throughout the online fulfillment journey.