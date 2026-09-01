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Key takeaways
- Aptar Beauty developed a custom refillable pump solution for L’Occitane en Provence’s redesigned hand care collection.
- The pump features an oversized actuator, glossy black finish, and accessible design elements to improve usability.
- The collaboration supports longer product lifecycles through refillable glass and plastic bottles.
Aptar Beauty has provided L’Occitane en Provence with custom dispensing pumps that support the packaging redesign of the beauty brand’s hand care collection, transforming the products into refillable and reusable objects.
The design draws on the brand’s apothecary heritage, with a bottle inspired by traditional apothecary jars and a pump stamped as a mark of the brand’s artisanal process.
Benjamin Girard, sales director custom at Aptar Beauty EMEA, says: “Our co-creation approach to custom development takes advantage of our technical expertise and manufacturing synergies to create unique pumps that support brand differentiation and product inclusivity.”
Premium appearance
Aptar Beauty created a fully custom solution based on its Satine cosmetic pump, with a 24/410 screw-on neck finish for refillability. Available in glass and plastic, the 350 ml and 500 ml redesigned bottles are refillable to extend the product lifecycles.
The large actuator and oversized collar were developed to match the wider dimensions of the packaging silhouette. It is lacquered in a glossy black finish, providing visual consistency with the rest of the products of the brand. The wide actuation surface aims to enhance accessibility and support people with reduced hand mobility.
L’Occitane En Provence worked with Aptar Beauty to develop a pump that aligns with the bottle when unlocked and delivers a 500 μl dose to ensure controlled and clean dispensing.
Last month, Aptar Beauty expanded the production of its Meridian aerosol actuator platform in the US to support supply chain resilience and accelerate time-to-market. The aerosol actuators — Meridian Spray and Meridian Mousse — are compatible with a variety of aerosol personal care formats and are touted to deliver ergonomic performance and a premium design.
Earlier this year, the company launched the aerosol Double Click dispensing system for enhanced user inclusivity and e-commerce reliability in personal care applications. It is compatible with the patented Twist-to-Lock collection, a range of hoodless aerosol actuators.
Meanwhile, Aptar Beauty equipped Clarins with a two-in-one dispensing bottle for the cosmetics company’s latest Double Serum Foundation. In the bottle, a thin wall separates two chambers, with a ratio of 70% of color cosmetics and 30% hydric system. The products stay separate until application.