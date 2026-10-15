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Bericap develops lightweight, refillable & high-flow closure solutions
Key takeaways
- Bericap will debut a new beverage dispensing concept alongside sport caps, carton closures, aluminum solutions, and RefPET innovations at BrauBeviale 2026.
- The company is targeting lightweighting, monomaterial designs, and refillable PET systems.
- Bericap is also expanding into beverage enhancers and alcohol applications with controlled-dispensing, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-refill closure technologies.
Bericap is launching a new dispensing concept for beverages at BrauBeviale 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany (Nov 10–12). Also at the show, the German specialist will feature its latest developments in sport caps, carton and aluminum closures, and RefPET solutions.
“Beverage packaging must be easy to use, reliable on the filling line, and designed for a more circular future,” says Albrecht von Leonhardi, sales director for Beverage Closures at Bericap.
“At BrauBeviale 2026, we will present practical solutions for sport drinks, cartons, refillable PET, and emerging categories such as beverage enhancers.”
Bericap’s sport caps enable one-handed use, a 180-degree opening angle, and high flow rates. The two-piece premium Monet features a contrasting tamper-evidence ring and a window to indicate bottle opening.
Meanwhile, the Crystal cap has a silicone-free Bericap Valve for controlled pouring, clean shut-off, and a lower risk of leakage. It can also be separated into PET recycling streams.
Responding to regulations
For dairy and juice cartons, Bericap will display its Clean Cap 23 and tethered Clip Cap 23, which are said to combine easy handling with product protection.
Meanwhile, the Clean Cap 27 and Clip Cap 27 boast a larger opening and higher pouring capacity, providing carton producers and fillers with flexibility.
Bericap is also set to offer reduced closure and neck weight solutions, as well as monomaterial options, to “support recycling and waste reduction.”
Producers are increasingly lightweighting solutions to comply with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and EPR legislation.
Recently, Billerud introduced the New Billerud Flute, an updated corrugated packaging with higher compression strength that enables lighter weight and reduced material use.
Reusable options
Additionally, the PPWR sets binding and gradually increasing reuse targets for the beverage sector, prompting producers to innovate.
Bericap explains that its RefPET range is designed to support refillable bottle systems.
“[The solutions’] robust two-piece closures feature tailored liners, lightweight designs and customizable branding, with a tamper-evidence band engineered to remain attached to the closure during opening so that bottles can proceed through repeated collection, washing, refilling and recapping cycles,” notes the company.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to Amcor, Coveris, and SP Group to understand how their refill solutions are helping clients reduce packaging weight, introduce recycled content, and push for recyclability.
Growing alcohol segments
Meanwhile, Bericap will be displaying its latest cap innovations in the alcohol segment, with the aluminum Liqproof 24, a security closure with anti-counterfeiting and anti-refill features.
According to Bericap, the customizable aluminum shell supports decoration, product integrity, and on-shelf appeal.
MCA 28x15 aluminum closure range is for emerging beer and sparkling wine categories, while it will also preview a clipped hinge closure with a silicone-free valve.
“Concentrates let consumers prepare drinks as needed, reducing packaging, product waste, and avoiding heavy ready-to-drink bottles,” says Bericap.