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Billerud upgrades Flute to boost strength and cut packaging weight
Key takeaways
- Billerud’s upgraded Flute is said to enable packaging weight reductions of up to 25% while maintaining performance.
- New headbox technology improves fiber formation and compression strength for demanding packaging applications.
- The development aligns with lightweighting trends as weight-based EPR fees influence packaging design.
Billerud has introduced the New Billerud Flute, an updated corrugated packaging with higher compression strength that enables lighter weight and reduced material use.
The New Billerud Flute has been on the market for nearly two decades and has faced multiple upgrades. Now, new headbox technology at the company’s Gruvön site in Sweden further optimizes fiber formation, resulting in higher compression strength and greater lightweighting potential.
“Billerud Flute has been known for its strength for decades. With this new generation, we are taking that performance further,” says Martin Svensson, senior VP Business Area Board at Billerud.
According to the Swedish manufacturer, in performance tests, New Billerud Flute could reduce packaging weight by up to 25% while maintaining durability.
“The increased strength gives converters greater freedom to optimize packaging designs for improved performance, lower weight, and more efficient material use, without compromising runnability.”
The solution is suitable for fruit and vegetables and heavy-duty packaging. The updated Billerud Flute will be presented at Fruit Attraction Madrid, Spain, from October 6 to8.
Testing innovations
Billerud explains that converters can work with its corrugated packaging specialists through BoxLab, its testing and technical knowledge center in Gruvön.
“Achieving the full value of stronger packaging materials requires more than material performance alone,” continues Svensson.
“Through BoxLab, we combine testing, data, and packaging expertise to help converters optimize performance, sustainability, and cost efficiency.”
Last year, Billerud installed a new headbox on its paper machine to enhance the strength, quality consistency, and performance of the company’s flagship product, Billerud Flute.
Containerboard durability
Fiber strength and durability remain key to innovation in containerboard development. On this year’s Zero Waste Day, a white paper from Mondi pointed out how well-designed corrugated solutions can enhance stability and withstand stacking pressure.
Mondi also highlighted its semi-chemical fluting portfolio, developed to improve packaging performance across long journeys and fluctuating climate conditions, where material choice is critical for products to arrive intact.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, International Paper entered into an agreement to acquire North Pacific Paper Company, a US-based paper manufacturer of containerboard and other grades.
Responding to EPR
The innovation taps into current lightweighting trends as manufacturers respond to EPR schemes that calculate producer fees partly by packaging weight.
Packaging Insights spoke to industry players ATS-Tanner, Colpac, Sabert, DS Smith, and PakTech about how the latest material reduction trends, including lightweighting and monomaterials, can offer a solution to meeting evolving material regulations.
However, some players have critiqued the way that EPR fees can bias certain materials over others. Last year, the Alliance for Fiber-Based Packaging told us how the UK’s packaging EPR base fees unfairly penalize fiber-based products, and risk “undermining UK sustainability goals by prioritizing cost over environmental benefit.”