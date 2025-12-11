- Industry news
Billerud invests in headbox upgrade to boost product strength
Key takeaways
- Billerud will install a new headbox at its Gruvön mill in 2026 to improve fiber orientation, sheet uniformity and overall strength of its Billerud Flute.
- The upgrade supports the company’s strategy to offer high-performing, renewable packaging materials.
- Recent innovations such as ConFlex HeatSeal and MediKraft SealBase reflect Billerud’s ongoing push for paper packaging.
Billerud is installing a new headbox on its paper machine to enhance the strength, quality consistency, and performance of the company’s flagship product, Billerud Flute. The move aims to strengthen Billerud’s presence in the containerboard segment through a targeted investment at its Gruvön mill in Sweden.
Billerud Flute is made entirely of primary fiber from northern birch. The material can be used in fresh fruit and vegetable packaging, as well as boxes for fragile heavy goods.
The upgrade aims to improve fiber orientation, sheet uniformity, and enable higher strength properties, creating benefits for converters and brand owners in demanding logistics and climate conditions.
Johan Wallin, acting vice president business area paperboard at Billerud, says: “This investment ensures we continue to lead the industry in fresh fiber fluting, delivering measurable performance and sustainability improvements for our customers.”
“This is another step in our long-term strategy to deliver high-performing, renewable packaging materials that enable lower total cost of ownership and reduce environmental impact.”
Reducing emissions
The rebuild is scheduled for April 2026, with the launch of the next level Billerud Flute planned for the second half of the year.
This upgrade follows the European Investment Bank’s SEK1.3 billion (US$124 million) loan agreement with Billerud to modernize and upgrade the company’s Frövi bioproduct mill in Sweden, including replacing a recovery boiler.
Billerud has been developing new paper-based innovations to support customers in meeting their sustainability goals. Earlier this year, the company released ConFlex HeatSeal, a recyclable and heat-sealable paper packaging material to replace plastic applications requiring sealing.
Last year, Billerud launched MediKraft SealBase, a surface-treated medical paper crafted from pure virgin fiber. The solution was showcased at Compamed in Germany.