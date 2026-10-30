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BW Packaging targets hygienic cheese production with high-speed flow wrapper
Key takeaways
- BW Packaging has launched the Hayssen X650 flow wrapper for cheese and other hygiene-sensitive food applications.
- The machine combines hermetic sealing, full washdown construction, and automated controls, with speeds of up to 150 packs per minute.
- Jam Detection Technology, RFID login, and recipe-driven settings aim to reduce product damage, simplify changeovers, and protect seal integrity.
BW Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller’s packaging machinery business, has unveiled the Hayssen X650, a flow wrapper that aims to help manufacturers provide hermetic sealing, sanitation, and product quality for cheese packaging.
The solution responds to industry demand for efficient machinery that delivers long-term sterility and heat sealing to sensitive products.
“Manufacturers operating in high-hygiene environments face increasing pressure to maintain product quality while improving operational efficiency,” says Meeghan Sheppard, product manager for Flow Wrapping at BW Packaging.
“The Hayssen X650 combines dependable hermetic sealing, hygienic machine design, and intelligent automation in a solution that's easy to operate and built to support consistent production performance.”
BW Packaging also notes that the Hayssen X650 combines long-dwell sealing technology, full washdown construction, and intuitive controls. It boasts a production speed of up to 150 packs per minute.
It includes radio frequency identification (RFID) login, recipe-driven settings, and the OpView human-machine interface that aims to “streamline changeovers and simplify troubleshooting.”
Inspection tech
The Hayssen X650 features Jam Detection Technology, in which the machine can correct packaging misalignment to help prevent product damage and seal contamination. The machine then creates double-length packaging and tracks it for downstream rejection.
The integration of inspection and quality-control features in packaging machinery is becoming increasingly widespread. Last month, Ishida Europe highlighted its integrated weighing, packing, and inspection technology for companies in the food manufacturing sector. The machinery supplier said its solutions can assist operational efficiency, cut waste, and improve quality standards.
Meanwhile, in the pharmaceutical packaging space, Syntegon developed the Aim9 inspection platform that combines visual inspection and leak detection to help manufacturers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations ensure product quality and prevent leaks.
Automation meets hygiene
While the machine was intended for cheese products, BW packaging says that it can also support other hygiene-sensitive applications, such as individually quick-frozen foods and fresh produce, where “sanitation and seal integrity are critical.”
Last year, the packaging machinery company launched the Hayssen X850, a multi-jaw flow wrapper designed for cheese and other products that require high seal integrity at high speeds.
The innovations aim to optimize hygienic and aseptic conditions for food products using machinery and automation.
Packaging Insights recently spoke to Gavin Steiner, chief technology officer at SIG, about the latest advances in shaping aseptic filling and packaging.
Recently, the company developed two new filling machines for aseptic cartons as part of its SIG Neo platform. SIG Neo XSlim 32 Aseptic is suitable for single-serve cartons and SIG Neo Midi 15 Aseptic for multi-serve offerings.
Meanwhile, Sidel installed an aseptic PET bottling line for Indian dairy drink brand, Britannia, and partnered with Italian dairy company Sterilgarda Alimenti to unveil a paper-based barrier for its Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge.
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