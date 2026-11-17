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DS Smith and Delhaize integrate packaging and machinery to boost production
Key takeaways
- DS Smith and Delhaize have increased bag-in-box wine packaging output by 27%, raising production from 1,500 to 1,900 packs per hour.
- The companies jointly redesigned corrugated packaging and machinery to improve production efficiency, reduce downtime, and optimize existing capacity.
- The solution increased warehouse storage capacity from 5,000 to 6,000 packs per location.
DS Smith has partnered with Delhaize, a multinational retail and wholesale holding company, to increase production output on its wine packaging line by 27%. At Delhaize’s winery in Zellik, Belgium, the two companies collaborated on the redesign of the packaging and the machinery used to process it.
The project focused on Delhaize’s bag-in-box wine range. The winery in Zellik produces wine products for Delhaize in Belgium and the supermarket Albert Heijn in the Netherlands. The solution is designed to support retailers and manufacturers in improving productivity and maintaining product availability, increasing throughput by 400 packs per hour.
Kim Radelet, sales marketing and innovation director, central EMEA, at DS Smith, says: “This project demonstrates that the greatest opportunities for improvement often lie beyond the packaging itself. By looking at the entire system, from packaging design and materials to machinery performance, storage, and operational efficiency, we helped Delhaize unlock 27% more capacity from its existing operation.”
“That is where real value is created: not in optimizing individual components, but in improving the performance of the entire value chain.”
Allocating resources to quality control
Delhaize shared that it was looking for solutions to generate additional capacity and efficiency within the overall production process, as the packaging format gains importance within the wine portfolio.
In response, the company selected an integrated approach. Instead of sourcing the cardboard packaging and machinery separately, Delhaize collaborated with DS Smith to engineer a dedicated forming machine for Delhaize’s bag-in-box packaging format and production requirements.
According to the companies, the machine ensures that the corrugated packaging and machine performance are created together rather than optimized separately, resulting in “optimum stability and efficiency across the manufacturing process, including improved pack quality and eliminating nearly all interruptions on the production line.”
Hervé Louis, production and technical manager at Delhaize, Belgium, comments: “What sets DS Smith apart is its ability to optimize packaging and machinery as a single solution. The interaction between those two elements is critical, and by aligning them from the start, we have been able to increase throughput, reduce downtime, and make better use of our existing capacity.”
The companies say that after adopting the new approach, the production speeds increased from 1,500 to 1,900 product packs per hour, increasing throughput by 27%.
The solution allowed Delhaize to redeploy resources to enhance quality control activities. Storage efficiency is also improved, according to Delhaize, with warehouse capacity increasing from 5,000 to 6,000 packs per storage location.
Ahold Delhaize’s store formats include Delhaize, Maxi, Albert Heijn, Albert, Food Lion, Gall & Gall, Mega Image, Alpha-Beta, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and The Giant Company.
Earlier this year, DS Smith partnered with Cloetta to develop Point of Sale displays with interchangeable components to showcase confectionery products to consumers in-store.
Meanwhile, DS Smith created corrugated cardboard packaging for a Dutch company offering trees as gifts for special occasions such as births. Geefeenboompje.nl’s range of e-commerce tree gift products required a solution to optimize the functional performance of the design.
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