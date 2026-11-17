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Dutch refill pilot explores realities of packaging reuse beyond design
Key takeaways
- A Dutch pilot led by Searious Business has reduced packaging waste by 84% and CO2 emissions by 70% compared to single-use packaging.
- Ecourage’s smart refill system uses RFID technology to prevent product mix-ups, track consumption, and improve inventory management.
- The pilot found that refill systems can cut costs by over 17%, with potential applications in healthcare, offices, and other professional environments.
A Netherlands-based pilot project has explored the “practical realities” of using a smart refillable bottle system in a professional cleaning environment. It says that success depends on “more than the packaging technology itself,” with operational integration, stakeholder engagement, and realistic economic modelling also impacting reuse implementation.
The Brabant Choose Reuse (BRAVE’R) project was led by sustainability consultancy Searious Business and included technology provider Ecourage, cleaning product supplier Vebego Bright Solutions, and cleaning operator Vebego Cleaning Services. The intiative was funded by the Province of Noord-Brabant, the Netherlands.
The project centered on Ecourage’s refill technology featuring leak-proof bottles designed for repeated, long-term use and smart refill dispensers that fill bottles safely, precisely, and hygienically using bulk concentrates. It also included secure, leak-proof tops and data collection measures for system efficiency.
It resulted in an 84% reduction in packaging waste and a 70% reduction in CO2 compared to single-use packaging. The pilot also found that that refill can lower costs by over 17%.
Stijn Gehlen, development and engagement office at Vebego Cleaning Services, says: “We set out to find a solution that really takes care of everything for our cleaning colleagues. Nothing should change on the work floor, so every can feel confident in their job.”
“But we also want to look at how much packaging reduction and CO2 savings we can achieve, as well as less waste by using reusing the bottles.”
The project aimed to explore how a refill system for professional cleaning products could potentially change workflows. It assessed safe handling of cleaning liquids, user adoption, logistics, inventory management, and data collection.
Alexandra Morreua, cleaner at Vebego Bright Solutions, adds: “Very little changed for us on the floor. We don’t really notice that they are reusable bottles, they work exactly the same. The only thing we have to remember is not to throw the bottles away, but to return them instead.”
Data-focused reusability
Searious Business, a sustainability consultancy, explains that switching to a refill system can help cut plastic packaging waste and provide built-in data systems, responding to the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation and Digital Product Passport, as well was the Netherlands’ EPR legislation.
Birgitte Engelen, proposition and innovation manager at Vebego Bright Solutions, says: “The system proves to be valuable, especially because of the RFID chip; you can carry out fill operations safely and you cannot mix products by accident.”
“The insights we have gained so far are focused on data. We know how much [product] is being used, but it also lets us know when we need to start delivering to a location again.”
She adds that the next step in the project is to scale the technology to other professional environments, pointing out how useful a reuse system could be in healthcare or office settings.
Increasingly, refillable systems are touted as a sustainability packaging solution to address rising pollution, but experts have noted that systems often fail to move beyond the testing phase.
Recently, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty and Aster Pharmacy joined forces to improve the visibility and accessibility of refillable beauty packaging in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the International Food Container Organization strengthened its partnership with Whole Foods Market to expand reusable packaging throughout the grocery retailer’s fresh produce supply chain in the US.
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