Go-Pak develops recyclable rPET grab-and-go cups

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Key takeaways
- Go-Pak has launched its Clarity cold-drink cups, made entirely from rPET with no virgin plastic for foodservice and grab-and-go applications.
- The cups have received a green rating under the UK’s Recyclability Assessment Methodology, potentially helping businesses reduce packaging EPR fees.
- Go-Pak positions Clarity as a circular packaging solution, although wider UK recycling capacity constraints remain a challenge.
Go-Pak Group has introduced the Clarity range of transparent cold-drink cups made entirely from recycled PET (rPET) for cafés, takeaway businesses, foodservice operators, and grab-and-go retailers.
Alexandra Forsyth-Nash, product development manager at Go-Pak, says: “Clarity has been developed for businesses that want to reduce their use of virgin plastic while continuing to offer reliable, high-quality drinks packaging.”
The solution features no virgin plastic and is suitable for serving F&B products like smoothies, matcha drinks, iced coffees, juices, desserts, and bubble tea, according to the global food packaging manufacturer.
“Using 100% rPET gives procurement teams, sustainability leads, and tender decision-makers a clear recycled-content claim. It also demonstrates how plastic waste can be collected, processed, and used to create another product, supporting a more circular approach to packaging,” Forsyth-Nash shares.
Go-Pak says the launch comes as foodservice businesses in the UK are facing growing pressure to reduce their reliance on virgin plastic and make “measurable” changes to boost the sustainability of the packaging they use.
The company highlights that its Clarity cups range has a green rating under the UK’s Recyclability Assessment Methodology, facilitating the reduction of fees associated with the country’s packaging EPR when compared with less recyclable packaging formats.
Mike Bristow, group sales and marketing director at Go-Pak, comments: “The on-cup message, ‘Nothing New to See Here,’ communicates the product’s recycled credentials in a simple way. It allows foodservice brands to make their packaging choices more visible to customers while encouraging responsible disposal after use.”
“As expectations around packaging continue to change, businesses need products that balance sustainability, practicality, and presentation. Clarity has been designed to deliver across all three areas.”
UK’s recycling realities
If properly disposed of and where the appropriate recycling infrastructure is available, rPET cups can be collected, sorted, and processed into material for new products, Go-Pak points out. “This helps keep existing materials in use for longer and reduces demand for virgin plastic.”
A recent report commissioned by Viridor warned that the UK’s plastics recycling capacity is shrinking, as circular economy policies are expected to increase the amount of plastic collected for recycling, highlighting the risk that the UK may collect more plastic than it can process domestically.
For this reason, Viridor, Biffa, and Plastics Europe called for stronger recycled content targets, fairer trade rules, improved traceability, and long-term support for domestic recycling infrastructure.