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Key takeaways
- Ishida Europe will showcase integrated weighing, packing, inspection, and monitoring technologies at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026.
- The company will demonstrate its Inspira iTPS snack packing system, alongside tray sealing, X-ray inspection, checkweighing, and production monitoring solutions.
- Ishida highlights real-time production data and automation as tools to reduce waste, improve equipment effectiveness, and support smarter packaging decisions.
Ishida Europe is highlighting its integrated weighing, packing, and inspection technology for companies in the food manufacturing sector. The machinery supplier says its solutions can assist operational efficiency, cut waste, and improve quality standards.
Steve Jones, marketing director of Ishida Europe, comments: “Across the industry, businesses are under increasing pressure to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and maintain the highest levels of product quality and compliance.”
“By bringing together weighing, packing, inspection, and data monitoring technologies within a single, fully integrated line, Ishida demonstrates how food manufacturers and packers can gain greater control of their operations. This helps to improve overall equipment effectiveness and to make better-informed decisions based on real-time production data.”
At Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates (3–5 November), Ishida Europe will showcase its Inspira iTPS snack food packing system.
Ishida Europe, headquartered in the UK and wholly owned by the Japan-based Ishida, will display how the weighing, bagmaking, and seal testing achieved by Inspira iTPS can facilitate speed, efficiency, and seal integrity.
Jones continues: “Gulfood Manufacturing is the region’s leading event for engaging with food producers and packers, discussing the pain points they are facing and demonstrating how the latest processing and packaging technologies can help overcome their challenges.”
Integrated food packaging systems
Alongside Inspira iTPS, Ishida Europe will exhibit machinery targeting tray sealing, inspection, and production monitoring.
In particular, it will reveal how the QX-500 tray sealer facilitates high levels of automation and flexibility through rapid tool changes and operation without compressed air. The system can support a range of tray and film formats, according to the machinery provider.
For inspection, Ishida Europe will showcase its IX-PD X-ray system and the DACS-GN-SE checkweigher, featuring a metal detector by CEIA Electromagnetic Inspection Systems.
“Together, these technologies provide comprehensive inspection capabilities, supporting contaminant detection, weight compliance, and brand protection,” the company adds.
For greater visibility of plant performance, Ishida Europe will present its Sentinel 5.0 production monitoring software. The software solution can transform production data into insights through real-time performance data visibility to improve operational efficiency.
In an interview with Packaging Insights at Interpack 2026, Jones discussed the AI-powered Sentinel 5.0 software and how data-driven insights are supporting productivity and greener packaging decisions.
In Dubai, Ishida Europe is set to spotlight its multihead weighing solutions — industrial weighers used to portion food products — including its CCW-AS, set to be displayed in a configuration for frozen food applications.
Previously, Ishida partnered with Schur, a Danish label and marking packaging company, to share resources and increase both companies’ market potential.
It has also supplied the Polish confectionery company Dobosz with packaging equipment to increase packing speeds, reduce giveaway, and provide detection capabilities, and the Swiss pasta manufacturer Pasta Premium with its multihead weighing technology.