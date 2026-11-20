- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Plant-based coffee cup coating can replace plastic liners, study finds
Key takeaways
- University of Waterloo researchers have developed a durable, plant-based coating that could replace conventional plastic liners in disposable coffee cups.
- The cellulose-based coating resists boiling water, oils, and solvents while remaining largely intact during testing.
- The coating is said to enable the use of thinner paper without compromising durability.
A team of researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, has developed a plant-based coating for coffee cups. The solution aims to simplify paper recycling by eliminating the need to separate conventional plastic liners from paper, while also tackling plastic use and microplastic shedding.
According to the scientists, the lining in traditional disposable coffee cups may release plastic particles into the environment and create challenges for recycling. Plastic derived from fossil fuels can persist in the environment for centuries after disposal.
Moreover, during testing, the plastic-lined coffee cups demonstrated surface degradation and particle release, suggesting microplastics could enter the container’s contents and flow into human bodies, leading to potential risks to consumers’ health.
The research team engineered a coating from cellulose acetate that is strengthened with cellulose nanocrystals. According to the scientists, during the same testing, the cellulose-based coating remained largely intact.
Dr. Sayan Ganguly, a research associate in Waterloo’s Tang Nanotechnology Lab, led by professor Shirley Tang, tells Packaging Insights: “Mechanical abrasion can damage the thin PE lining inside conventional cups, causing pitting and flaking that may release plastic particles into the drink.”
“In our abrasion tests, the commercial PE-lined cups showed this type of surface damage, while our cellulose-based coating remained cohesive, with no significant visible erosion or flaking. We did not observe visible particles mixing into the liquid from the coated samples. This is encouraging, but future studies should directly measure microplastic release under realistic use and abrasion conditions.”
Reducing material consumption
Researchers highlight that their plant-based coating can maintain stability after prolonged exposure to boiling water, food oil, and various solvents. The material also retained its protective properties when applied to lightweight paper, such as brown paper towels.
“The coating allowed us to use much thinner paper while still achieving the durability needed for beverage containers. That could reduce the amount of material required to manufacture cups while maintaining performance and lowering costs. These savings could ultimately be passed on to the consumer,” Ganguly explains.
The study, published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, is based on earlier research into lightweight, sustainable materials for aviation applications. While looking for renewable alternatives for aerospace uses, the team found the material’s potential as a protective coating for paper products and packaging.
The scientists say that the renewable solution also has the potential to replace plastics in food packaging and other applications.
“Our results are an encouraging proof of concept. The coating remained intact during several liquid-exposure tests and showed good resistance to abrasion. However, we have not yet demonstrated production on commercial cup-making lines,” says Ganguly.
“The next steps include testing consistent coating at manufacturing speeds, confirming food-contact safety and cup-sealing performance, and assessing cost and compatibility with paper recycling.”
Previously, researchers from Hokkaido University, Japan, unveiled a method for synthesizing chemically recyclable unnatural polysaccharides using levoglucosenone and dihydrolevoglucosenone, both derived from cellulose.
VTT Technical Research Centre based in Helsinki, Finland, obtained “unprecedented maximum limits” of its extensible, formable cellulose-based webs for rigid food packaging applications. According to VTT, its foam-formed cellulose-based packaging gives suppliers an affordable alternative to single-use plastic.
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results
Upcoming webinars
What's next for Fish & Seafood? From changing markets to new production opportunities
GEA