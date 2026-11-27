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Ishida integrated packing lines double El Sabor nacho chips capacity in Greece
Key takeaways
- Two integrated lines combine multihead weighing, bagmaking, seal testing, and automatic case packing to process up to 1.5 metric tons of nacho chips per hour.
- Gentle product handling and improved seal integrity help minimize chip breakage and prevent seasoning residue from compromising package seals.
- Production capacity doubled compared with El Sabor’s previous four non-Ishida lines, while requiring a smaller equipment footprint.
Ishida has equipped nacho brand El Sabor with two of its fully integrated snack packaging lines for its new factory in Viotia, Greece. With the investment, El Sabor aims to automate previously manual operations and enhance productivity.
El Sabor has secured two Ishida CCW-AS multihead weighers to distribute products at high speeds, and two Inspira bagmakers for high seal integrity, according to Ishida.
The brand also acquired Ishida’s TSC-AS seal testers for inline automated inspection, aiming to verify pack seal integrity, and two ACP automatic case packers with integrated case erectors said to collate, fill, and close cases.
Ishida says it installed two complete snack packing lines able to process and pack 1.5 metric tons of nacho chips per hour at speeds of up to 110 packs per minute.
Konstantinos Mamis, owner of El Sabor, comments: “We wanted to create a more efficient and automated packaging operation while supporting our future growth plans.”
“At the same time, product quality remains critical to us, so gentle product handling and pack integrity were essential considerations.”
Delicate snack packing
Ishida explains that corn snacks present several packing challenges due to their delicate nature. The process needs to minimize product breakage, while seasonings and product residue could damage the sealing area by becoming trapped there, which can compromise the seal integrity and reduce shelf life.
The packaging machinery provider says that its integrated snack packaging machines provide gentle handling throughout the weighing, leak detection, and packing process, which is said to minimize breakage of the nacho chips.
At the same time, the Inspira bagmakers are fitted with stripping knives that can remove seasoning particles and product debris from the sealing area. According to Ishida, this helps lock in freshness and optimize shelf life.
El Sabor and Ishida connected at Interpack 2023, completing installation in 2024 and achieving fully operational status by mid-2025.
They say that the two lines supplied by Ishida deliver the same packaging capacity as the four non-Ishida lines El Sabor previously used. This has “effectively doubled” production capacity while providing a significantly smaller equipment footprint, also according to Ishida.
At Interpack 2026, Ishida Europe spoke to Packaging Insights about how data-driven insights and automation are helping businesses boost productivity and make smarter, greener packaging decisions.
At Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, Ishida Europe showcased its integrated weighing, packing, inspection, and monitoring technologies.
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