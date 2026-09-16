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Key takeaways
- Medicos Group has developed a reusable PP applicator system for Phyto Paris’ single-dose scalp treatment vials.
- The packaging solution supports precision application while aligning with PPWR-driven circular packaging goals.
- The company is expanding its portfolio of sustainable applicators, droppers, and refillable formats for premium beauty brands.
Medicos Group, a packaging solution provider based in France, has developed the packaging for Phyto Paris’ Phytocyane Intensive+ treatment, featuring a box containing 12 tubular glass single-dose vials. Each vial is fitted with a polypropylene (PP) cap and accompanied by a single “ergonomic, removable, reusable, and unisex PP applicator.”
According to the group, the routine involves removing the vial cap, fitting the applicator, and applying the formula to the scalp, parting by parting.
“Medicos Beauty developed this new applicator in line with the group’s roadmap to meet the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The design is engineered for optimal grip, allowing you to massage your scalp while applying the product,” says the group.
“It extends Medico’s portfolio of catalog solutions and custom developments for premium hair care, treatments, and treatment courses, which cover a wide range of uses and textures.”
Precision application
Concentrated serums, creams, oils, along with cure and daily-use products, require precision in terms of materials, dosage, application, and sealing performance. Medicos Group notes that such requirements can be met by droppers, roll-on applicators with stainless-steel or glass balls, single-dose vials with removable and reusable applicators, refillable jars, and twist-cannula tubes.
In response to the PPWR, Medicos Group invests and innovates in projects around circular economy principles, focusing on eco-design, sustainable sourcing, recycling optimization, and responsible manufacturing.
Earlier this year, Medicos supplied SVR with a dropper system for the skin care company’s Ampoule range. The packaging solution features a glass pipette, a PP cap, a lined closure thermoplastic elastomer bulb, and a transport PP cap, combined with a 30 mL molded glass bottle.
The group also supplied La Roche-Posay with a bottle and dropper for the skin care brand’s Hyalu B5 anti-wrinkle eye serum, for precise dosing and targeted application. The 15 mL bottle features a PP roll-on pipette with a stainless steel ball, a nitrile bulb, a PP collar, and a protective cap.
Recently, Medicos developed a refillable polyethylene terephthalate jar, a glass dropper bottle, and a PE tube with a cannula-based system for Uriage’s repairing and soothing creams.