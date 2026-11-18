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Interpack China 2026 live: Multivac debuts thermoforming packaging machine
Key takeaways
- Multivac China has launched the F3 thermoforming packaging machine at iInterpack China 2026, developed and manufactured locally to meet the needs of Chinese food manufacturers.
- The F3 is said to combine hygienic design, flexible operating speeds, and quick product changeovers.
- Scheduled for commercial launch on January 1, 2027, the F3 aims to strengthen Multivac’s localization strategy.
Multivac China has launched the F3 thermoforming packaging machine at Interpack China 2026 (Nov 16–18) in Shanghai. The machine taps into demand for hygienic design and improved production efficiency while opening a new customer segment for the German company.
The machine is engineered by Multivac’s China team and manufactured at its Taicang production base. Developed for the Chinese market, the F3 is said to represent a “core product” of Multivac’s localization strategy.
Dr. Tobias Richter, group president (chief sales officer) of Multivac, comments: “By combining the group’s technical expertise with a deep understanding of local customer requirements, Multivac enables customers to respond more quickly and flexibly to changing market conditions. For Multivac, the F3 also opens up a new customer segment.”
Multivac China is a member of the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association Food Processing and Packaging Machinery (VDMA).
Beatrix Fraese, deputy general manager of VDMA Food Processing and Packaging Machinery, comments: “Localization is far more than local production. It means understanding the market, responding to real customer needs, building capabilities across the full value chain, and growing together through mutual learning. The F3 is not just a new packaging machine, but a strong result of localization and German-Chinese collaboration.”
Reducing risk and downtime
The F3 offers a hygienic design and short product changeover times. The machine is developed for thermoforming film packaging in the food industry. Typical applications include sausages, sliced bacon, poultry products, fresh foods, marinated and braised products, seafood, fruits and vegetables, cheese, and snack foods.
According to Multivac, the machine can also be adapted to meet certain medical product packaging requirements.
The F3 features a stainless-steel body with smooth surfaces, no hard-to-clean areas, and separate cable channels. The machine is designed to meet stringent food safety and hygiene standards.
Multivac highlights that the new mold lifting system can eliminate the risk of oil dripping onto food products or packaging films. The machine also features an easy-to-change mold design to lower downtime during product changeovers.
Balancing production output with cost
The F3 is equipped with a color touchscreen. An initial demonstration version of a suite of digital equipment management functions has also been integrated into the prototype machine. The entire control software was said to be independently developed by Multivac China’s local team.
Zhou Kai, key account sales director at Multivac, says: “The F3’s key advantage lies in its balance between production output and investment costs. The machine is developed to deliver stable, hygienic, and flexible packaging performance at a reasonable investment level.”
“Its stability and reliability come from a combination of fully servo-driven technology and chain transmission, which helps minimize machine failures. The operating speed can be adjusted to match production requirements. At high speeds, the machine saves time with each operating cycle, while at lower speeds, it maintains consistent power and performance.”
The F3 is scheduled to go on sale on January 1, 2027. Beyond localized manufacturing, Multivac also provides full lifecycle services and technical support to the Chinese market.
Last year, Multivac Group and Südpack showcased three concepts for the meat processing industry at the IFFA 2025 trade show in Germany. The companies said their packaging solutions are material-efficient, including derecyclable monostructures that can be processed on thermoforming packaging machines, tray sealers, and flow packers.
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