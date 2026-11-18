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Billerud develops surface-treated medical paper for sterile packaging
Key takeaways
- Billerud has unveiled SteriKraft DirectSeal, a surface-treated medical paper for sterile TFFS and pouch applications.
- The paper is made from pure Nordic fresh fibers at the Skärblacka, Sweden, mill under strict cleanliness controls to reduce contamination risk.
- Billerud positions the product as a response to growing sustainability demands in healthcare packaging, citing renewable fiber and a lower carbon footprint.
Billerud has launched its SteriKraft DirectSeal surface-treated medical paper targeting sterile Thermo Form Fill Seal (TFFS) and pouch applications. The Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer says it developed the solution using its advanced film-press technology.
“SteriKraft DirectSeal represents a step in our commitment to advancing medical packaging solutions,” says Florian Schäffeler, senior segment manager for Medical at Billerud.
“Leveraging advanced surface treatment technology, we have developed a medical paper that delivers enhanced seal and peel performance for direct-seal applications,” he continues.
“Developed and produced at our integrated mill in Skärblacka, Sweden, it sets the foundation for a portfolio of high-performance medical papers designed to elevate packaging reliability, efficiency, and patient safety.”
Functionality and sourcing
Billerud indicates that it manufactures the paper using pure Nordic fresh fibers under strict cleanliness controls, including pulp cleaning and continuous web inspection and bioburden monitoring. The company shares that these practices are needed to reduce the risk of contamination to meet medical packaging requirements.
As a result of the stringent sterility requirements for pharmaceuticals, packagers in this sector generally face less demanding sustainability requirements than other types of packaging. However, this is now changing, according to Billerud. “Sustainability is becoming an increasingly key factor in healthcare packaging decisions.”
The company says that its SteriKraft DirectSeal responds to such changing environmental expectations as it is made using “renewable fiber from responsibly managed Nordic forests.”
In a recent conversation with Packaging Insights, Tetra Pak discussed how pulp traceability can help packaging companies identify sourcing risks, strengthen supply chains, and improve procurement decisions.
Additionally, the producer says its integrated production system helps reduce the packaging paper’s carbon footprint “without compromising performance.”
Recently, Billerud upgraded and relaunched its New Billerud Flute corrugated packaging, said to offer improved compression strength for lighter weight and reduced material use.
It also launched its ConFlex HeatSeal recyclable and heat-sealable paper packaging to replace plastic with sealing, helping brand owners shift to fossil-free materials.
Last year, Billerud installed a headbox on its paper machine to enhance the strength, quality consistency, and performance of its Billerud Flute flagship product. The aim was to strengthen the company’s presence in the containerboard segment.
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