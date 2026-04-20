OSP acquires Global Venture to secure labeling capacity for US market

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OSP Holdings, a Japan-based packaging company, has acquired all shares of Global Venture, a seal and label manufacturer in the US.
Primark America Corporation, the US subsidiary of the OSP, works with Japanese food companies on the US West Coast for seal and label sales. However, geographical distance and outsourced or imported manufacturing has led to long delivery times and high costs.
“In order to address the challenge of building a flexible and speedy supply system rooted in the local area, we have welcomed Global Venture, a company to which we had outsourced some of the manufacturing of seals and labels, as a new member of the OSP,” states the company.
“It has built a solid business foundation based on reliable quality, price, and service, and has cultivated a customer base primarily in the food sector, as well as in retail, distribution, and aviation.”
Environmentally friendly solutions
OSP Holdings notes that the demand for environmentally friendly products is increasing in the US packaging market. Packaging Insights previously spoke to CCL Label, a major player in the US market, about its technology for pressure-sensitive labels.
OSP Holdings aims to create products that “contribute to solving customer challenges, environmentally conscious manufacturing processes, and automation through digital transformation.”
“OSP has diverse printing technologies and supplies of functional adhesive papers, while Global Venture has a customer base and purchasing network with major food and retail companies. We expect to see significant growth through the synergistic effects of the strengths of the companies,” says the company.
The industry has increasingly advanced innovations in sustainable labeling. Last year, Tipa Compostable Packaging and Bio4Pack introduced a label for fresh produce certified as home compostable.
BASF launched adhesives for labels that do not interfere with paper and paperboard recycling, enhancing the packaging recycling rate.