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Pack Expo 2026 preview: Exhibitors target efficiency, material reduction & 2D coding
Key takeaways
- Pack Expo 2026 exhibitors expect production efficiency, material reduction, and better resource utilization to dominate discussions in Chicago, US.
- Tetra Pak, Shurtape, and Greiner Packaging will showcase solutions targeting processing optimization, lower virgin plastic use, and more efficient packaging formats.
- Leibinger says GS1 Sunrise 2027 is accelerating demand for production-ready 2D coding that maintains speed, readability, and low operator intervention.
Packaging companies are exploring ways to improve production efficiency, reduce material use, adapt to new software requirements, and get more from existing equipment and resources at the upcoming Pack Expo 2026 trade show in Chicago, US (Oct 18–21).
The event will feature more than 2,700 suppliers across packaging and processing. The event organizers say that no other event on the continent “brings together as many suppliers, solutions, and packaging experts across factory management, engineering, operations, and purchasing.”
Packaging Insights speaks to Tetra Pak, Shurtape, Greiner Packaging, and Leibinger, whose solutions span different areas of the packaging industry, about the topics they foresee dominating discussions on the show floor this year and the offerings visitors can expect to see at their booths.
Pedro Goncalves, VP of Marketing for Tetra Pak US and Canada, tells us: “We expect to see a continued focus on solutions that help producers respond to evolving consumer needs (such as convenience) while improving the efficiency and flexibility of their operations.”
“Across the industry, manufacturers are looking for ways to get more value from their existing operations and raw materials, making efficiency, optimization, and resource utilization increasingly important.”
Tetra Pak also sees a growing need to look beyond individual packages or pieces of equipment. “Processing, packaging, and services are interconnected, and taking a more holistic view of the production operation can help producers uncover new opportunities and solve challenges across the value chain.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Shurtape, a US producer of adhesive tape, says: “We expect sustainability and efficiency to be major packaging trends, with manufacturers looking to reduce material use and virgin plastic.”
A Greiner Packaging spokesperson adds that the company also expects a “strong focus” on packaging solutions that combine functionality with efficiency at this year’s show.
“Closely linked to this is a central theme: material and cost reduction. Lightweight designs, optimized geometries, and smarter use of plastics remain key levers for improving total cost of ownership without compromising performance.”
Leibinger, a German-based company specializing in coding and marking, anticipates the global transition to 2D codes to be one of the key topics at the trade show this year. “As manufacturers prepare for GS1 Sunrise 2027, the focus is increasingly shifting from standards and data to practical implementation on the production line.”
Showcasing innovation
Goncalves says Tetra Pak will have several new packaging innovations on display, including the Tetra Brik Aseptic Edge 48 oz (1420 mL) for dairy and other beverages, Tetra Classic Aseptic 20 mL for creamers, and Tetra Reva for spoonable foods.
“These are examples of how we’re continuing to evolve our portfolio to help F&B brands respond to changing market and consumer needs,” he adds.
“Beyond packaging, ultrafiltration will be a major focus for us. Our ‘high- protein zone’ will demonstrate how membrane filtration can separate, concentrate, and fractionate valuable product components to support product innovation, raw material utilization, and processing efficiency.”
Visitors to Tetra Pak’s booth will also be able to see demonstrations of Tetra Pak Factory OS and discuss how the company aims to achieve optimization to help streamline production and generate more value from existing operations.
Addressing the same question, Shurtape’s spokesperson says that the company will showcase its “sustainable” tapes and ShurSeal solutions, designed to help reduce virgin plastic use and improve case sealing efficiency.
Highlighting how Greiner Packaging aims to address the functional efficiency trends it expects to see on the show floor this year, the company spokesperson adds: “Greiner Packaging’s answer is Cubo combined with the Click In sealing lid, a finalist in the Food & Beverage category of the 2026 Technology Excellence Awards at Pack Expo 2026.”
“Cubo replaces the conventional round cup with a square format that eliminates unused space during stacking and transport. Compared to a round cup of the same size and volume, it fits up to 35% more 400 mL cups per pallet,” the spokesperson continues.
“Conventional cups typically need three components: the container, a sealing foil to protect the product, and a snap-on lid for reclosing. The Click In sealing lid does the job of both the foil and the lid. It sits inside the rim, is sealed directly onto the cup, and stays in place for repeated use after opening. With only two components left, production and handling become simpler.”
A tactile, audible “click” sound confirms that the cup is securely closed, the spokesperson notes.
“Together, Cubo and the Click In sealing lid form a coordinated system that brings together logistics efficiency, streamlined operations, and everyday convenience for consumers in a single solution.”
Preparing for GS1 Sunrise 2027
Leibinger argues that industry focus is increasingly shifting from standards and data toward the practical implementation of 2D codes on production lines as manufacturers prepare for GS1 Sunrise 2027.
“Codes need to remain reliably readable at production speed, across different substrates and packaging geometries, without adding unnecessary complexity,” the company spokesperson explains. “At the same time, the transition to 2D codes needs to be as straightforward as possible, without requiring major modifications to existing production lines.”
“Productivity and workforce constraints will also remain major concerns, so manufacturers are looking closely at technologies that require less operator intervention and help keep production running efficiently.”
Leibinger will introduce its 2DJet product concept to the Americas for the first time. “It is a new coding technology developed for industrial 2D applications, combining high-resolution printing of up to 300 dpi with production speeds of up to 120 m/min.”
“Alongside 2DJet, we will demonstrate our IQJet live. With features such as automatic nozzle sealing, a scheduled maintenance interval of up to five years, or 20,000 operating hours, and up to 50% lower solvent consumption compared with conventional CIJ systems, IQJET shows how Continuous Inkjet coding can require less routine attention from production teams.”
Looking ahead
Tetra Pak and Leibinger point to the value of the conversations they expect to have at Pack Expo 2026 about shaping solutions for evolving production and packaging requirements.
“Pack Expo 2026 is an important opportunity for us to listen and learn,” says Tetra Pak’s Goncalves. “We’re looking forward to having meaningful conversations with producers about the challenges they’re facing today, the opportunities they see ahead, and where they want to take their businesses next.”
“Whether they’re exploring a new packaging format, looking to get more value from existing product streams, or trying to improve processing efficiency, those conversations give Tetra Pak valuable insight into what producers need.”
Goncalves asserts that Tetra Pak’s goal is to take those learnings home and continue bringing together the type of technologies and expertise that can help customers turn opportunities into practical solutions.
At the same time, Leibinger’s spokesperson notes that Pack Expo 2026 gives the company an “important opportunity” to speak directly with manufacturers about the challenges they are facing on their production lines.
“We are particularly interested in how companies are preparing for the transition to 2D codes, what they need from future coding technology, and where they see opportunities to reduce operator intervention and operating effort,” the spokesperson continues.
“These conversations are extremely valuable to us because they help us understand how requirements are evolving across different industries and applications.”