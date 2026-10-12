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Pack Expo 2026: Evergreen by Novolex debuts dry filling machine and digital platform
Key takeaways
- Evergreen by Novolex will debut SmartPour and EverIQ at Pack Expo 2026.
- SmartPour pairs dry filling equipment with resealable cartons to improve filling accuracy and reduce spills.
- EverIQ connects cartons, filling equipment, and operational data to support performance and quality improvements.
Evergreen by Novolex is set to debut its SmartPour dry filling machine and EverIQ digital platform at Pack Expo 2026 in Chicago, US (Oct 18–21), tapping into convenience and digitalization trends.
The SmartPour filling machine aims to help manufacturers reduce spills and inconsistent fills and is said to run 50 cartons per minute.
“We have more than 70 years of experience manufacturing gable top cartons and the filling equipment that runs them,” says Marco Hilty, president, International, Industrial and Beverage, at Novolex. “With SmartPour, we’re applying decades of equipment expertise to an entirely new machine for the next generation of dry, pourable packaging.”
The SmartPour cartons have an easy-to-pour spout and resealable closure, according to Novolex. It is suitable for dry, pourable products such as premium cereals, crackers, snacks, baking ingredients, pet food, powders, and formulas.
The cartons feature no plastic bag insert, which is said to prevent bag-in-box spillage, while the “sturdy” carton material holds shape and improves visibility and product protection.
“Together, the machine and carton give manufacturers a complete, purpose-built system: precision equipment paired with a proven package, designed to work together from the filling line to the shelf,” says Novolex.
The solution responds to demand for convenient, resealable dry food packaging while helping manufacturers improve filling accuracy and line efficiency.
Also, at Pack Expo 2026, Syntegon is set to launch two modular machine platforms targeting food manufacturers. The machines are part of Syntegon’s NeXt range for the food industry. The launch marks NeXt’s North America debut.
Unifying digital platforms
Meanwhile, the digital platform, EverIQ, is designed to connect cartons, filling equipment, and operational data in one space.
Hilty continues: “We’re also developing digital solutions like EverIQ that are designed to help customers optimize performance, improve quality, and gain greater insight into their operations.”
As digitalization sweeps across all sectors, packaging data is becoming an increasingly important asset for manufacturers who seek to capitalize on marketing opportunities or align supply chain systems.
Last month, Packaging Insights spoke with Avery Dennison, Polytag, and BoxWay Packaging about how demand for supply chain transparency is pushing packaging producers to look toward emerging digital and data solutions for process optimization.
“Data collection, waste tracking, and influencing consumer behavior are all emerging as critical tools to drive supply chain transparency at the end of the packaging lifecycle,” said Alice Rackley, CEO at Polytag.
Meanwhile, Noam Assael, Avery Dennison’s CPG business ventures director for EMENA, told us how smart technologies like QR codes and radio frequency identification are transforming labels from passive features on packaging to points of contact with consumers, but only if brands commit to a long-term digital content strategy.