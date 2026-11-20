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Innovia Films targets recyclable BOPP packaging films with upgraded range
Key takeaways
- Innovia Films has launched upgraded Propafilm BOPP films using LISIM stretching technology.
- The films are said to offer improved heat stability, printability, and processing performance at reduced thicknesses.
- The lightweight films aim to reduce plastic consumption and support recyclable packaging amid tightening EPR regulations.
Innovia Films has launched a new generation of its Propafilm packaging portfolio, enhanced by the company’s linear motor simultaneous stretching technology (LISIM) for biaxially oriented PP (BOPP).
According to the BOPP film producer, key benefits of films produced on the LISIM include thinner films, efficient dispensability and processability, functional skin technologies that aim to improve printability, and tailored mechanical properties like heat stability.
The films also boast thermal resistance and optimized shrink performance properties.
“Our investment in LISIM technology enables us to push the boundaries of film performance,” says Peter Sikabonyi, general manager at Innovia Films Germany.
“The line’s stretching ratios that can be adjusted during production and extensive stretching pattern capabilities allow us to tailor film characteristics with exceptional precision, helping our customers create more efficient, sustainable, and high-performing packaging solutions.”
The advanced production platform aims to tap into demand for reduced material use alongside efficient production.
The films are available in thicknesses ranging from 15µm to 60µm and are comparable to uncoated Bubble films, says Innovia Films.
Advancing recycling
The upgraded films also target demand for recyclable packaging options, with EPR legislation in the UK and EU pushing brands to consider reduced plastic and lightweight options.
“The packaging industry is under increasing pressure to reduce material consumption and improve recyclability without compromising performance,” says Megan Hinkley, senior product manager for Packaging at Innovia Films.
“Our LISIM-produced Propafilm solutions demonstrate how advanced film technology can help achieve both objectives, supporting our customers as they move toward a more circular packaging future.”
The company recently expanded its regional manufacturing and sustainable label solutions to support converters and brands with its production hub at the company’s Zacapu, Mexico, manufacturing site for BOPP films.
Meanwhile, it also partnered with PureCycle Technologies to produce and trial evaluation of white, cavitated BOPP films.
Previously, Packaging Insights spoke to ATS-Tanner, Ecosurety, PakTech, and Tipa to discuss how modulated fees are encouraging changes in packaging portfolios, including lightweight glass, reduced plastic use, and recyclable alternatives.
We also spoke to Sabert and Colpac about its Pulp Ultra solution, which received a green recyclability rating under the pEPR Recycling Assessment Methodology, thus qualifying the packaging for a 9% reduction in applicable pEPR disposal fees for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.
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