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Pulpex opens first commercial fiber bottle plant in the UK
Key takeaways
- Pulpex has opened its first commercial fiber bottle manufacturing facility near Glasgow, UK, with an annual capacity of up to 40 million units.
- More than 90% of the site’s initial capacity for the current financial year is already committed.
- The Glasgow plant will act as a reference site for Pulpex’s international licensing strategy as the company targets scaling production to 1 billion units globally.
Pulpex has opened its first commercial manufacturing facility near Glasgow, UK, to scale up fiber-based solutions. The opening is said to represent the transition of Pulpex fiber bottle technology from pilot-scale production into commercial manufacturing.
The site has an initial capacity of up to 40 million units per annum. According to the company, the facility has created 39 skilled manufacturing jobs.
Sandy Westwater, CEO of Pulpex, says: “The opening of our Glasgow facility marks the moment Pulpex moves from proving the technology to proving the industrial model. Every Manufacture Under Licence discussion we have from today is a conversation about a working manufacturing facility rather than a prototype.”
Recent launches
Pulpex says that commercial demand has been secured, with more than 90% of the site’s initial available capacity for the current financial year committed.
Pulpex’s launch customers include household cleaning brand Smol and Purely Scottish Natural Mineral Water, which is set to introduce a paper-bottled natural mineral water. The company shares that future launches involving consumer brands across F&B, home care, and personal care sectors will be announced in the coming months.
The Glasgow facility, supported by investment from the UK’s National Wealth Fund and the Scottish National Investment Bank, is expected to support customer launches, scaled production, and future manufacturing partnerships while serving as the reference plant for Pulpex’s international licensing strategy.
Scott Winston, managing director and chief science and sustainability officer at Pulpex, says: “With an initial capacity of up to 40 million units a year, Glasgow is the first step on our path to 1 billion units globally. This facility demonstrates how UK-developed innovation can create skilled manufacturing jobs, support lower-carbon packaging solutions, and provide a scalable platform for international growth.”
Preparing for global expansion
Pulpex highlights that its patent-protected fiber bottles are produced from sustainably sourced wood pulp, containing no hidden plastic, and are created to be recyclable via existing household paper and card recycling systems.
According to the company, the bottles have been developed for compatibility with established filling infrastructure.
In Europe, Perlen Industrieholding has become Pulpex’s first Manufacture Under Licence partner, securing manufacturing exclusivity across Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and southern Germany.
In Asia, Alternicq has secured exclusive rights to develop the market across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council region as a precursor to a full manufacturing partnership.
Last year, Pulpex partnered with Evolve Organic Beauty to create fiber-based bottles for the personal care company’s refillable shower products.