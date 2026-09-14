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Quebec’s modernized DRS expands as beverage container recovery climbs
Key takeaways
- Quebec’s modernized DRS achieved an 81% recovery rate in the first six months of 2026, despite a major expansion in eligible containers.
- Consignaction has launched more than 300 return sites across Quebec, with over 2 million monthly visits supporting adoption.
- The system is preparing for its final expansion phase, adding glass and multilayer cardboard beverage containers to improve recovery rates.
The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA), the government-designated deposit-return system (DRS) management body, highlights its efforts to modernize and expand the Canadian province’s deposit-refund network, which it says is witnessing “steady growth.”
The association indicates that public support for the DRS is contributing to the advancement of Quebec’s circular economy, with Consignaction, the official DRS brand in the Canadian province, speeding up its efforts to roll out the network and make the service more accessible.
Jean-François Lefort, VP of Strategy at QBCRA, tells Packaging Insights: “The government has mandated us to achieve a 90% recovery rate by 2032 for the approximately 5 billion redeemable beverage containers marketed annually in Quebec.”
“For consumers to participate, the system has to be simple, fast, efficient, and clean. Our locations are user-centric, and we provide support on how to use the machines, explain the app, and clarify which containers are eligible for a deposit refund and which are not. These are all factors that help guide and support citizens through this transition.”
Gaining momentum
QBCRA shares that the system has received a 90% satisfaction rate at the modernized return sites, showing that the public is gradually accepting it as a local service that they value.
Normand Bisson, president and CEO at QBCRA and Consignaction, says: “The results achieved so far are very encouraging. Achieving a recovery rate of 81% in the first six months of 2026, despite more than 1.5 billion plastic containers being added to the system in March 2025, demonstrates that more and more citizens are embracing the new practices that have come with the modernization of the DRS.”
“With more than 2 million monthly visits to our network, we are seeing this transformation become established in Quebecers’ habits, while enabling us to build an increasingly efficient DRS that benefits the environment.”
QBCRA highlights that in two years, its DRS brand has launched more than 300 modernized return sites across the province, comprising over 170 Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites and 130 Zones Consignaction.
Consignaction sites facilitate single-unit returns and express return bag drop for unsorted beverage contains. Consignaction+ supports the same functions as well bulk returns of unsorted containers deposited in bulk, according Consignaction.
Modernizing DRS
Consignaction is preparing for the third and final phase of its expansion, which is set to include all glass and multilayer cardboard containers with volumes ranging from 100 mL to 2 L. According to QBCRA, the DRS aims to adapt its field operations to better meet the needs of the public and build an “ever-more-accessible, efficient, and sustainable network.”
The association notes that some challenges remain on the Island of Montreal, where the establishment of new Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites is confronting certain administrative hurdles. However, Consignaction says that it is working with the boroughs so that it can act as quickly as possible to establish the network of return sites required.
“In a short time, Consignaction has become one of Quebec’s leading networks of private service outlets, which is a testament to the work accomplished by our teams and all our partners. We are continuing our efforts to constantly improve access to services for our customers and to fully meet the objectives set out in the Quebec regulations,” Bisson concludes.
More countries and regions are advancing DRS, with Portugal introducing its national DRS for beverage packaging. The system applies to single-use beverage containers under 3 L made from plastic, aluminum, and steel. Meanwhile, Singapore launched its Beverage Container Return Scheme this year, covering metal cans and plastic bottles.
Recently, the Association of Convenience Stores unveiled a resource hub to help convenience retailers prepare for the upcoming DRS in the UK. From 1 October 2027, customers in the UK will pay a refundable deposit for certain single-use drink containers.