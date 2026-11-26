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Singapore Environment Council calls for EPR to cover all packaging materials
Key takeaways
- The Singapore Environment Council has proposed expanding the country’s EPR framework to cover all packaging materials.
- The report recommends a phased rollout, eco-modulated fees, diversified collection systems, and public-private partnerships.
- Singapore’s government will assess the performance of its beverage container return scheme before considering broader EPR implementation.
The Singapore Environment Council (SEC) has launched a new report proposing an expanded packaging EPR framework to tackle packaging waste across the nation.
Titled Beyond BCRS: A Roadmap for Comprehensive Packaging Responsibility, the report, following the Singaporean Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), suggests that the expanded EPR scheme should cover all packaging materials.
It also needs to utilize multi-pathway collection systems, while fostering strong public-private partnerships and levying eco-modulated fees, according to the SEC.
Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore, emphasized the need to reduce unnecessary packaging at the launch of the report.
“To tackle packaging systematically, we need to look across the whole packaging lifecycle: reducing unnecessary packaging, designing it more efficiently, improving segregation and collection, and strengthening our recycling system,” he says.
“Upstream measures would be more efficient in reducing overall packaging waste generated, and also circumventing the structural challenges faced in recycling.”
Beyond deposit returns
To ensure the EPR framework is “effective, operationally feasible, and suited to Singapore’s waste management context,” SEC advises a phased rollout.
According to the report, prior to broader implementation, further studies and pilot initiatives should be conducted over the next one to three years to assess design parameters, such as collection and recovery pathways, governance structures, cost allocation mechanisms, and fee differentiation methodologies.
Earlier this year, the BCRS launched Singapore’s DRS for metal cans and plastic bottles.
Puthucheary says that the BCRS is still in its early days. “We need to see how it performs on the ground, and we need to see how industry and consumers adjust, and this process is still happening. We need to see all these before we consider whether and how to extend the EPR approach to other types of packaging waste.”
He highlights the role of business in reducing packaging and designing for reuse. “Even in the absence of an EPR scheme, there is still a responsibility and need there. I encourage more businesses, including e-commerce platforms and retailers, to draw on these guidelines and explore how you can adopt more sustainable packaging practices.”
“We all recognize that businesses have different operational needs and challenges, but there are opportunities for industry players to work together to identify practical solutions suited to their operations and address the challenge in front of us.”
Southeast Asian countries are witnessing a shift toward mandatory, harmonized EPR frameworks. Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership to explore how the Association of South-East Asian Nations has been moving toward greater regulatory alignment despite different national policies.
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