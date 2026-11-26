- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Boreal Bioproducts and Emulco target PFAS replacement with bio-based pack coatings
Key takeaways
- Boreal Bioproducts and Emulco have partnered to develop fully bio-based barrier coatings for fiber-based food packaging to replace plastics and address PFAS.
- The coatings combine forestry-derived SpruceSugar and vegetable wax-based AquaVeg to provide grease, oxygen, water, and water-vapor barriers.
- Laboratory testing is underway, with successful formulations potentially advancing to industrial coating trials.
Boreal Bioproducts and Emulco have signed a joint development agreement to engineer and commercialize fully bio-based barrier coatings for paper and fiber-based food packaging to replace plastic and remove PFAS.
Boreal Bioproducts is a Finnish company that turns forestry side streams into bio-based raw materials for the chemical industry. Emulco is a provider of high-end emulsions for different industries, including food packaging, wood, and chemicals.
The program aims to provide fiber packaging with grease, oxygen, water, and water-vapor barriers by integrating Boreal’s SpruceSugar with Emulco’s AquaVeg.
Marja Jaurakkajärvi, chief commercial officer at Boreal Bioproducts, says: “Replacing plastics is a complex challenge, and no single bio-based material can serve as a universal substitute. It takes complementary materials, each doing a specific job within the packaging structure.”
“Our strength at Boreal Bioproducts is transforming underutilized forestry side streams into functional raw materials. Emulco brings emulsion technology and industrial scale-up. Together we explore the possibilities of a novel forestry-derived raw material with the aim of turning it into practical coating solutions for real industrial packaging applications, on the timeline the regulation demands.”
Addressing regulatory challenges
Restrictions on PFAS in food-contact packaging and the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive are driving plastic formats out of the market, according to the companies.
SpruceSugar is a galactoglucomannan (the main hemicellulose in spruce wood) recovered from forestry side streams. Boreal highlights that it can bind the coating and block grease and oxygen. The company manufactures SpruceSugar at pilot scale at its Turku facility in Finland.
Boreal shares that SpruceSugar is supplied to industrial customers for application trials and lab-scale product validation.
AquaVeg is a vegetable-wax-based emulsion coating. It is developed to block water and water vapor while AquaVeg emulsions comply with current EU, US, and Chinese food-contact regulations, according to Emulco.
Jean Vanhoebost, managing director at Emulco, says: “Paper is not plastic, and the packaging that wins under the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) will not be the packaging that imitates plastic most closely.”
“It will be the packaging designed around the barrier properties each application actually needs. Two years of working with Boreal have shown us that SpruceSugar and AquaVeg cover different parts of that requirement, and this agreement gives us the structure to continue our efforts.”
The companies share that the first phase is already underway, covering formulation, performance testing, and optimization at laboratory scale. Selected formulations can continue forward to pilot and roll-to-roll coating trials if the testing is successful.
During the pilot, the coating is applied to a moving paper web during industrial roll-to-roll converting, followed by trials with packaging manufacturers on real-world applications.
Earlier this year, Norner developed the Total Organic Fluorine analysis tool to analyze Pyrolysis‑GC/MS and support PFAS screening for compliance with the PPWR.
Meanwhile, the packaging industry is increasingly innovating PFAS-free solutions to comply with evolving regulatory requirements. Coveris developed a range of PFAS-free, monomaterial packaging for pet food. The solution is said to comply with the PPWR and to provide product protection and efficiency.
Hubergroup Print Solutions expanded its metal decoration ink system Tinkredible MGA to global markets. The mineral oil-free, bisphenol A-free, and PFAS-free ink series is designed for monobloc and three-piece metal cans.
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results
Upcoming webinars
What's next for Fish & Seafood? From changing markets to new production opportunities
GEA