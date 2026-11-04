- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Sonoco invests $40M to modernize US recycled paperboard facility
Key takeaways
- Sonoco will invest US$40 million over two years to modernize and expand its URB facility in Richmond, Virginia, US.
- The project aims to improve product quality, manufacturing efficiency, and production capabilities while increasing annual capacity by approximately 9,000 tons.
- Construction will begin in early 2027, with the second phase of expansion targeted for completion by the end of 2028.
Sonoco Products Company has set out to invest US$40 million over the next two years in the modernization and expansion of its uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) facility in Richmond, Virginia, US.
The company, which describes itself as the largest producer of URB in North America, says the move reinforces its commitment to “operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term growth.”
Its goal is to enhance the mill’s manufacturing capabilities, improve product quality and operating efficiency, and increase annual production capacity by approximately 9,000 tons.
Sonoco says that its Richmond mill is a strategic asset within its integrated URB system. It supplies paperboard for the company’s paper can packaging and its lightweight Tan Bending Chip (TBC) grades.
“Richmond has long played an important role in supporting our consumer and industrial packaging businesses with quality paperboard that delivers value to our customers,” comments Howard Coker, Sonoco’s president and CEO.
“This investment demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Sonoco’s paperboard system through targeted, high-return projects that enhance efficiency, improve product performance, and position us to meet growing customer demand.”
“By adding state-of-the-art capabilities, we will further improve the quality and consistency of our products while increasing capacity that supports long-term growth.”
Breaking ground
Construction will begin in early 2027, according to the company. The first phase will focus on improving sheet formation, profile control, density, and cleanliness, as well as expanding production capabilities.
The target for the completion of the second phase of expansion is the end of 2028. It will include investment in pulping operations, water systems, automation, and employee experience improvements, Sonoco outlines.
The company says that it intends to implement the project with “minimal production disruption,”, adding that the mill will maintain its current annual output of approximately 120,000 tons throughout the construction process.
Last November, paper competitor International Paper closed two of its US packaging production sites, in Compton, California, and Louisville, Kentucky, and four more in June of this year, in Richwood, Kentucky and Aurora, Illinois, as well as its converting plants in Elk Grove, California, and Barrington, New Jersey.
Sonoco’s Industrial Paper Packaging segment operates 10 mills and 16 paper machines across the US and Canada.
Jointly, these facilities produce approximately 1.2 million tons of “high-quality” heavyweight and lightweight TBC paperboard annually for a broad range of packaging applications and end markets.
Expanding pack offerings
Recently, Sonoco supplied its GreenCan packaging to the German personal care brand Kneipp’s bath crystals and to the French sea salt company Noirmoutier.
At Interpack 2026, Isabelle Le Graet, senior manager for marketing at Sonoco, showcased the company’s paper packaging for dry products, including its fully paper can.
Packaging Insights also sat down with Francesco Giannolo, VP for Commercial at Sonoco EMEA and APAC, to discuss the company’s aluminum offerings.
Additionally, Sonoco’s Orbit closure received an “Easy to use” certification from the Swedish Rheumatism Association.
Upcoming webinars
How to achieve PPWR compliance: A practical guide
FoodChain ID
What's next for Fish & Seafood? From changing markets to new production opportunities
GEA