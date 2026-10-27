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EU weighs bio-based plastic packaging targets under PPWR review
Key takeaways
- The European Commission has launched a consultation on measures to increase bio-based feedstock use in plastic packaging.
- Feedback could inform new market demand measures, sustainability requirements, and possible legislative targets under the PPWR.
- Industry experts say bio-based plastics offer climate benefits but still face cost, scalability, performance, and recycling infrastructure challenges.
The European Commission (EC) has opened a public consultation on the role of bio-based plastic in packaging policy as part of a review under Article 8 of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the Strategic Framework on a Competitive and Sustainable EU Bioeconomy.
The EC says that based on feedback, it may develop a legislative proposal to increase the use of bio-based feedstock in plastic packaging.
“The consultation will help assess possible market demand measures and targets to increase the use of bio-based feedstock in plastic packaging, which could be linked with possible sustainability requirements for bio-based feedstock,” states the EC.
The EC encourages “all interested parties” to participate in the consultation, including packaging manufacturers and converters, raw-material suppliers, bio-based plastics producers, recyclers, and food-contact packaging businesses, among others.
It asks that participants provide evidence-based feedback on the real-life experience and performance of bio-based plastics.
The EC also asks stakeholders to report on the environmental impact and “sustainability” of sourcing and production of bio-based plastics, and the “potential implications of different regulatory approaches.”
“This input will help the EC assess the opportunities, limitations, and trade-offs associated with bio-based plastic packaging, including suitable recycling technologies.”
The consultation will remain open until 13 January 2027.
Regulatory momentum
The EC explains that the results of the consultation will help the EC evaluate the “development and environmental performance” of bio-based plastic packaging.
Bio-based plastic innovations in the packaging space are increasing as producers respond to the PPWR’s demand for reduced packaging waste. The Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking said it expects several bio-based material projects it funds to achieve “widespread” market adoption over the coming years.
Moreover, a study published by the Publications Office of the EU and co-authored by the German Nova-Institute concluded that bio-based plastic packaging can support the climate-neutrality goals of the PPWR.
“Bio-based plastics will play an important role in replacing virgin fossil carbon in packaging,” Michael Carus, founder of the Nova-Institute and co-author of the study, told Packaging Insights.
Bio-based plastic reality?
Despite growing regulatory momentum, widespread market adoption of bio-based plastic has been hindered by higher costs, scalability challenges, performance requirements, and gaps in recycling and composting infrastructure.
“When it comes to bioplastics, it is tempting to think of them as a ready-made solution that can be applied anywhere in the world. The reality, however, is more nuanced,” Antonio Ordovás, a packaging researcher at Aimplas, told us.
“In high-income countries, where there are economic resources, solid regulatory frameworks, and well-developed waste management systems, bioplastics are already taking on a meaningful role.”
Meanwhile, in the UK, the Plastic Packaging Tax drew criticism from Duo Packaging, which argued the policy unintentionally disadvantages bio-based plastics by treating them in the same way as fossil-based plastics.
“[The tax] is very much geared toward the recycling of traditional plastics, and doesn’t make allowances for innovative, low-carbon alternatives that are still in the early stages of adoption,” Zoe Brimelow, brand director at Duo Packaging, told us.
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