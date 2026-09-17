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London Packaging Week 2026 live: Spectra exceeds UK threshold with 55% rPET jar
Key takeaways
- Spectra Packaging has launched its Classico personal care jar range made with 55% rPET, exceeding current UK PCR packaging requirements.
- The PCR55 initiative targets higher recycled content adoption, with Classico jars available across seven sizes from 50 mL to 400 mL.
- Spectra is expanding its recycled packaging portfolio with new Rotondo PET jars and solutions designed for premium personal care applications.
Spectra Packaging has unveiled its Classico jar range for personal care products at the ongoing London Packaging Week in the UK (September 16–17). The range is made from 55% recycled PET (rPET), with the launch being part of the company’s PCR55 initiative to go beyond current UK regulatory requirements for post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in packaging.
The Classico range of injection stretch blow-molded jars is available in 50 mL, 100 mL, 150 mL, 200 mL, 250 mL, 300 mL, and 400 mL sizes.
Spectra points out that its offerings with 55% rPET go beyond current and upcoming recycled plastic integration targets in the UK and EU.
The UK’s Plastic Packaging Tax applies to plastic packaging components containing less than 30% recycled plastic. Meanwhile, the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation mandates the inclusion of at least 30% recycled content in contact-sensitive applications starting 2030, and 50% starting 2040.
Jonathan Powell, sales director at Spectra, says: “PCR55 is the next evolutionary step in our sustainability journey. We’ve seen increasing demand from brands looking for packaging solutions that combine higher levels of recycled content with the quality and appearance they expect.”
“By establishing 55% recycled content as our future standard, we’re helping customers move toward their sustainability objectives while maintaining the performance and consistency required for premium packaging applications.”
Spectra adds that its 55% rPET packaging solutions have received a Green rating under the UK’s packaging EPR recyclability assessment methodology.
PCR content in personal care packs
Moreover, as part of the PCR55 initiative, Spectra is currently developing its Rotondo PET jar range, said to offer a soft and distinctive silhouette for brand differentiation, and to complement its recently launched 500 mL, 250 mL, and 100 mL Rotondo bottles.
The latest Classico and Rotondo solutions are on show at Spectra’s booth at London Packaging Week.
Last year, Spectra supplied Floral Street, a UK-based fragrance company, with its prevented ocean plastic (POP) and PCR bottle, and Tiiglu, a UK-based child care brand, with its 250 mL Eclipse Oval bottles made from recycled and POP PET.
Packaging Insights interviewed Mark Kingston, marketing manager at Spectra Packaging, about the company’s use of POP in personal care packaging, including its visual appeal, texture, and environmental benefits.