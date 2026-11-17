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Sphera launches AI-powered tools to simplify EU PPWR compliance
Key takeaways
- Sphera has launched AI-powered solutions to help packaging companies streamline EU PPWR compliance and manage supplier declarations.
- The tools automate product data mapping, enabling companies to assess carbon footprints and identify lower-impact packaging materials.
- Sphera research reveals that market access and customer demands are driving investment in product compliance and environmental sustainability.
Sphera has announced new product compliance capabilities, along with its AI solutions, that aim to assist organizations in keeping pace with evolving regulations and securing market access with reliable product data.
The US-based IT company’s Sphera AI automates the mapping of product data into “trusted environmental data” and supports companies in identifying low-impact materials.
Teams can conduct carbon footprinting, LCAs, and environmental product declarations across a portfolio rather than one product at a time, with an expert review built in, according to the company.
Justin Naik, GVP for product management at Sphera, tells Packaging Insights: “Evolving regulations, such as the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements and the introduction of Digital Product Passports, are increasing the pressure on packaging companies to demonstrate compliance through accurate, reliable documentation.”
“Sphera’s AI-powered solutions help simplify this process by generating signed declarations of conformity required under the PPWR for packaging sold in the EU, streamlining supplier declaration collection, and keeping safety data sheets and labels accurate across jurisdictions as regulations change.”
Meeting regulatory requirements
According to Sphera, research of 300 Product Stewardship leaders in the US, UK, and Germany showed that market access and customer requirements were the most frequently identified factors in investment decisions (42%), ahead of compliance and risk reduction (39%).
The company says that 81% of the respondents are now managing product compliance and product sustainability together with the pressure to deliver trusted data across the two.
Sphera highlights that respondents cited regulatory and market requirements (41%), data quality (40%), and systems and scalability (39%) among their top challenges.
“The challenge is ensuring compliance data remains accurate and accessible as requirements evolve, particularly when businesses are managing information from multiple suppliers and across different markets,” says Naik.
“By automating these processes, Sphera helps companies reduce administrative complexity and respond to regulatory and customer demands with confidence.”
Supporting material selection
Naik argues that companies face “significant challenges” in collecting reliable data across complex supply chains.
“Supplier information is often incomplete or inconsistent, while disconnected systems and evolving regulatory requirements make it difficult to maintain an accurate picture of product compliance and sustainability performance,” he explains.
“For packaging companies, this can make it particularly challenging to gather the documentation needed to demonstrate compliance with requirements and assess the environmental impact of different materials.”
Naik adds that by making this information accessible to teams responsible for specifying and sourcing materials, Sphera can help packaging companies assess the environmental implications of their choices earlier in the decision-making process.
“This gives businesses a stronger evidence base for selecting more sustainable materials while meeting evolving customer and regulatory requirements,” he concludes.
Software solutions designed to help packaging companies manage data and meet regulatory requirements have become increasingly diverse and competitive since the PPWR came into force.
For example, T.Con, PreZero, and Tetra Pak are introducing digital tools to improve transparency, efficiency, and sustainability across packaging and F&B production.
At interpack 2026, Packaging Insights spoke to Vivian Loftin, co-founder and managing director of Recyda, about the company’s software solution for managing regulatory compliance. Meanwhile, at the Aicomp Summit 2026, Aicomp, SAP, T.CON, Stratasys, and Domino Printing Sciences were among the companies highlighting the role of software in driving the digitalization of the packaging industry.
Recently, HiFlow Solutions supplied a corrugated sheet converter with its Enterprise Resource Planning digital system for production optimization, and GEA launched a software to streamline food packaging changeovers.
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