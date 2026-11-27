- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Electronics
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other materials
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Tomra shares fall as company revises growth targets, reviews plastics recycling business
Key takeaways
- Tomra shares fell nearly 9% after its Capital Markets Day. The company cut its margin ambition and dropped its 15% annual revenue growth target.
- Tomra launched a strategic review of its mixed-waste plastics recycling venture.
- The Recycling division targets 7–9% organic growth and a 22–24% EBITA margin.
Shares in Tomra Systems fell almost 9% as the company lowered its medium-term growth ambitions at its Capital Markets Day this week. The Norwegian recycling technology provider announced a strategic review of its mixed plastic recycling business.
President and CEO Tove Andersen told Reuters that Tomra is now looking into selling its plastic recycling segment or funding it through partnerships.
Tomra’s share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange fell 35.67% over the preceding 12 months, according to Financial Times Markets data as of November 27.
Tomra now targets a group’s earnings before interest, taxes, and Amortisation (EBITA) margin of 16–18% for 2030–2032, down from its previous ambition of 18% by 2030, while keeping its goal of a return on capital employed above 18%. It also dropped its earlier target of 15% annual revenue growth and set no new group-level growth target.
The Oslo Stock Exchange’s NewsWeb platform announced that Tomra has initiated a share buyback program affecting up to 500,000 of its own shares in the period between November 25 and December 9.
The program is in accordance with an authorization granted to Tomra’s Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting held on April 23, which is valid until the next Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2027, also according to the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Based on the authorization, shares may be purchased for a maximum price of NOK 500 (US$51,46) per share. Tomra owns 339,778 own shares at the time of this announcement.
For its recycling business, Tomra announced that it targets 7–-9% organic compound annual growth rate, back-end-weighted, and a medium-term EBITA margin of 22-24%, “positioned for accelerated growth as markets recover and regulation drives additional capacity.”
Investment needed to scale recycling
Andersen told Reuters that Tomra’s sorting facilities in Norway and Germany had shown that recovering plastic from mixed waste to produce high-quality recycled materials is tangible, while noting the need for a “different approach to funding.”
“There is not an option for usthat we will fund all of this growth ourselves. We believe there will be opportunities for investments, so what we are looking at now is how to best fund this.”
In an interview with Packaging Insights last month, Tomra urged the EU to increase investment in domestic sorting and recycling infrastructure, arguing that tighter waste export controls must be matched with funding across the recycling value chain.
The company said clear and enforceable packaging rules are also needed to give investors confidence and stimulate demand for recycled plastics.
On Capital Markets Day, Andersen commented: “Tomra has leading positions in markets supported by strong structural growth drivers. Over the past two years, we have strengthened our operating foundation, optimized our cost base, and taken decisive steps to improve resilience and execution.”
“Our focus is on delivering today while building for tomorrow, with updated targets based on clear actions and levers we can control, and further upside as markets develop. We will continue to turn these opportunities into profitable growth and improved returns while investing in long-term value creation,” she said.
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results
Upcoming webinars
What's next for Fish & Seafood? From changing markets to new production opportunities
GEA