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Key takeaways
- Truvant has acquired Multi-Pak Packaging to expand its packaging capabilities across VMS, OTC solid dose products, personal care, and medical devices.
- Multi-Pak adds significant packaging capacity, including more than 250 million bottles annually and over 500 million blister packs for tablets.
- The acquisition strengthens Truvant’s position in growing health product markets.
Truvant, a packaging solution provider, has acquired Multi-Pak Packaging, a US contract packager that specializes in vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS), over-the-counter (OTC) solid doses, with additional capabilities in personal care and medical device packaging.
The acquisition aims to enhance Truvant’s capabilities in a growth category fueled by consumer demand for VMS and other health products. Multi-Pak offers various primary and secondary packaging formats that complement Truvant’s existing lines.
The formats include bottling capacity of more than 250 million bottles a year, blister packaging capacity of more than 500 million blisters a year for tablets, caplets and softgels, pouching and sachets, along with a probiotics center built around cold chain handling.
Stew Atkinson, CEO at Truvant, says: “Multi-Pak strengthens our capabilities in attractive, high-growth end markets while expanding the value we deliver to customers. Just as importantly, their customer-first culture and operational expertise make them an excellent fit for Truvant. Together, we are better positioned to support leading consumer brands with meaningful innovation, broader capabilities, greater scale, and operational excellence.”
Broadening formats
Multi-Pak Packaging also packages Class 1 medical devices and personal care products while providing secondary services such as cartoning, kitting, and display assembly, along with sourcing, procurement, and warehousing.
John Culligan, founder of Multi-Pak, says: “We built this business on quality, close customer relationships, and a culture we are proud of, and we found the same priorities at Truvant. Becoming part of a larger global network gives us the scale to serve our customers better and creates new opportunities for our employees while expanding the capabilities and resources available to our customers. We look forward to what we can build together.”
Multi-Pak is set to continue operating from its West Caldwell facility in the US as part of Truvant, maintaining continuity for customers while broadening access to Truvant’s capabilities, operational footprint, and packaging expertise.
This month, Packaging Insights spoke to Great Earth and ACG Group on how increasing consumer awareness of health and nutrition is pushing for innovation in the supplement packaging space. They highlighted that businesses are switching to formats that cater to convenience, sustainability, and portion control to evolve to meet regulatory standards.
Meanwhile, the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is driving pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging companies to reassess materials, structures, and formats in response.