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PPWR pushes pharma packaging toward simpler, recyclable designs
Key takeaways
- Pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are redesigning materials, structures, and formats in response to the EU’s PPWR requirements.
- Industry experts highlight simpler material structures, optimized pack dimensions, and improved recyclability as key design trends.
- Early redesign is important for pharma companies because validation, stability testing, and regulatory review can make packaging changes time-consuming.
Pharmaceutical packaging is entering a phase of redesign as companies reassess materials, structures, and formats in response to the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which began applying this month.
Rather than waiting for the regulation’s longer-term requirements, particularly those taking effect from 2030, packaging manufacturers are already working with customers to simplify structures, reduce material use, and improve recyclability while maintaining performance.
Paige Greenberg, sustainable packaging engineer at the US-based pharmaceutical packaging supplier Plastic Ingenuity, explains that several of the PPWR’s technical requirements are still being finalized through future delegated and implementing acts.
“Detailed design-for-recycling criteria and the methodology for assessing whether packaging is recycled at scale will shape many future compliance obligations, making it important for packaging manufacturers to stay engaged as the regulatory framework evolves,” Greenberg tells Packaging Insights.
“In the meantime, manufacturers can help customers evaluate their packaging portfolios, identify higher-risk formats, and begin redesign efforts early so they are better positioned for future compliance.”
ACG Group, India-based global supplier of pharmaceutical packaging, is seeing a major shift in how its partners in the space are designing their packaging, according to Jochen Scheil, VP of Global Sales and Business Development, and Dr. Sheikh Akbar Ali, head of Development and Technology, at ACG Packaging Materials.
“Companies are no longer waiting for the 2030 PPWR deadlines. Instead, they are actively overhauling their packaging portfolios now to ensure market access,” Scheil and Akbar Ali tell us.
Redesign in action
Scheil and Akbar Ali highlight that the most common practical design changes ACG’s customers implement include shifting to high-barrier monomaterial blisters, such as its RecyloPod, and packaging minimization through downsizing blister pockets, like its SuperPod.
“The most significant trend we are seeing is the transition away from traditional, unrecyclable, multimaterial structures such as PVC, PE, and PVdC [polyvinylidene chloride] laminates,” they say.
“Additionally, PPWR strictly targets ‘over-packaging’ and mandates the elimination of unnecessary empty space in primary and secondary packaging configurations.”
ACG customers are also transitioning to PFAS-free and metal-free formulations and overhauling secondary cartons with fully post-consumer recycled fibers, according to the speakers.
“With PPWR heavily restricting hazardous substances and heavy metals in packaging components, customers are screening every layer of their packaging materials and artwork.”
Greenberg explains that the PPWR’s specific PFAS concentration limits apply to food-contact packaging, but healthcare companies may request broader chemical documentation as part of their internal compliance and risk management programs.
Scheil and Akbar Ali highlight that secondary packaging does not benefit from safety exemptions, resulting in it undergoing the “fastest and most aggressive” design changes.
“These proactive changes are proving to be a significant competitive advantage. Brands that update their packaging lines today will avoid the major bottlenecks expected when testing laboratories and regulatory agencies become overwhelmed.”
Greenberg says that Plastic Ingenuity is also already seeing an increased interest in switching to base materials that better align with established recycling streams and simplifying packaging structures. Companies are also incorporating recycled content, if performance and regulatory requirements allow.
“Secondary packaging can often provide a practical starting point because there may be greater flexibility in introducing these changes,” she adds.
Packaging Insights spoke to ACG, Plastic Ingenuity, and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations about the safety and validation demands the industry faced ahead of the August 12 PPWR deadline.
Pharma deadline closer than it seems
Discussing how thermoformed pharmaceutical packaging may evolve ahead of the PPWR’s 2030 recyclability deadlines, Greenberg predicts an optimization of material gauges, dimensions, or components, as well as a shift away from material combinations that interfere with sorting and recycling.
“Packaging must meet ‘design for recycling.’ The phased performance grades apply from January 1, 2030 (design assessment against recyclability grades). Plastic packaging carries binding minimum recycled-content shares from this date, with higher thresholds from 2040,” according to Articles 6 and 7 of the PPWR.
Customers are also preparing for expanded documentation requirements, Greenberg reminds. “The legislation calls for material composition and compliance documentation, including information related to PFAS and other substances of concern.”
“PPWR’s specific PFAS concentration limits apply to food-contact packaging, but healthcare companies may still request broader chemical documentation as part of their internal compliance and risk management programs.”
Scheil and Akbar Ali point out that the PPWR introduces a demanding schedule of milestones extending through to 2035, calling on companies to “begin preparing today.”
“Pharmaceutical packaging requires extensive stability data and good manufacturing practice validation lines. Healthcare companies cannot treat future dates as distant problems.”
“Brands that update their packaging lines today will avoid the major bottlenecks expected when testing laboratories and regulatory agencies become overwhelmed closer to the deadline.”
Similarly, Greenberg encourages healthcare companies to begin auditing their packaging portfolios now to identify higher-risk formats. She suggests working with packaging designers to prioritize changes that can be validated well before the major 2030 deadlines.
“LCA’s, material trials, sterilization testing, performance validation, and regulatory review take time, particularly when an existing validated package is being changed.”
“PPWR represents a major shift in how packaging is designed, documented, and evaluated across the European market,” she concludes. “While its goals apply broadly across industries, pharmaceutical and medical packaging must meet these new circularity expectations and continue to protect product quality, sterility, shelf life, and patient safety.”