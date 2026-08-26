Actega invests in China sealant facility to strengthen Asia packaging supply

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Key takeaways
- Actega is investing in a new sealant production facility at its Foshan site in China, which is expected to be completed by September 2026.
- The facility will strengthen Actega’s regional supply chain and customer support.
- Actega will also expand access to digital and process optimization tools, including its ROTARflow solution for monitoring sealant film weights.
Actega has announced an investment in a metal packaging sealant production facility at its Foshan site in Guangdong Province, China. The move aims to strengthen the company’s regional manufacturing capabilities while providing locally produced, high-performance solutions to its Asian customers.
The construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2026. The production platform will manufacture premium and standard sealant grades for F&B can applications, enabling can makers to enhance production yields. The company says customers will benefit from shorter supply chains and improved responsiveness.
Dr. Teresa Ramos, head of global market management, Cans B&B, Business Line Metal Packaging Solutions at Actega, says: “This investment demonstrates our ambition to bring global expertise closer to our customers and our long-term commitment to the Asian market — a region defined by dynamic growth, evolving consumer demands, and an increasingly competitive metal packaging landscape.”
“By combining local production, technical service, digital technologies, and a broad portfolio of packaging solutions, we are positioning ourselves where our customers need us and creating real added value for regional can makers as they prepare for future growth.”
Boosting metal packaging capabilities
The investment is established on a comprehensive technology transfer initiative launched last year between Actega’s Global Sealants Hub, Actega Artística in Spain, and Actega Foshan.
With the new facility, Actega can integrate local production, sales, and technical service capabilities within a single regional hub. According to the company, the production platform in China is embedded in its “growing regional network, which also includes the recently opened office and application laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand.”
Richard To, managing director of Actega Foshan, says: “The production platform represents an important milestone for our business in Asia. By manufacturing sealants locally and leveraging knowledge transferred from our global sealants hub, we can synchronize our capabilities with the fast-paced demands of the regional market.”
Actega’s customers will also be able to gain access to ROTARflow, the company’s digital solution for monitoring and managing sealant film weights. ROTARflow is said to provide greater process transparency, improved material consumption, and enhanced production consistency, supporting can makers to protect uptime and increase operational efficiency.
Previously, members of the party leadership group of the Shunde District Economic Promotion Bureau led a delegation to visit and conduct research at Actega, encouraging the company to make full use of local policies to accelerate its development.
Last year, Actega’s long-standing partner TPU Supplies (Jinyinlian) opened its new materials facility in Tianjin, China. Actega said that the launch would create new opportunities for growth and innovation in the regional coatings industry.
This year, Actega and Living Ink Technologies introduced ACTExact UV Black Algae Ink. The algae-based solution is said to reduce emissions through renewable, bio-based pigment technology.