Sealed Air expands fiber-based cushioning portfolio with compact ProPad Mini

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Key takeaways
- Sealed Air’s compact ProPad Mini delivers on-demand paper cushioning for space-constrained e-commerce packaging.
- The system produces custom-length pads at speeds of 120 ft per minute.
- One- and two-ply paper compatibility supports cushioning and void-fill applications.
Sealed Air has launched the ProPad Mini, a protective packaging cushion that maximizes limited pack station space and reduces operator movement in e-commerce products.
The company says that e-commerce operations demand faster, more streamlined workflows. The ProPad Mini is said to offer paper cushioning in small environments and provides flexible installation, including shelf, tabletop, swing-arm, and floor stand options.
“Customers need protective packaging solutions that can scale with their operations — from compact manual pack stations to higher-volume and automated environments,” says Byron Racki, global protective packaging president at Sealed Air.
“ProPad Mini fills an important role in that portfolio, giving operators a flexible, easy-to-use paper cushioning solution that fits smaller workspaces while delivering the protective performance and operational reliability they expect from Sealed Air.”
Other features of the protective cushion include custom-length paper pads as small as six inches, an operation speed of 120 ft per minute, touchscreen human interface and foot pedal control, and one-ply and two-ply fanfold paper compatibility for a range of cushioning applications.
ProPad Mini applications
Sealed Air explains that the solution is applicable to light cushioning, void-fill, and medium cushioning across e-commerce, third-party logistics, shipping, and distribution operations.
The company operates an integrated paper supply network featuring a closed-loop water system to process recycled fiber feedstock at its paper mills, aiming to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining consistent material quality.
Racki continues: “With ProPad Mini, we’re further rounding out Sealed Air’s industry-leading portfolio of flexible, fiber-based protective packaging solutions. Its compact design gives customers another way to match the right packaging system to their operation, from smaller manual pack stations to higher-volume and automated environments.”
The solution expands Sealed Air’s portfolio of paper cushioning solutions, which include the full-sized ProPad system for higher-volume packaging operations.
At Packaging Innovations 2026, Jonathan Chang, executive director of marketing, portfolio, and sustainability for EMEA at Sealed Air, told Packaging Insights about the company’s software solutions and machines for protective packaging, from automated bagging to void fill and cushioning.
Automated flexibility
Additionally, Sealed Air highlights how the solution combines material innovation with automated processing lines.
Sealed Air says that its Autobag brand automated packaging system and Bubble Wrap brand protection materials provide customers with variations to balance protection, labor efficiency, operational flexibility, and packaging requirements.
Earlier this year, Packaging Insights spoke to Arnaud Brunet, executive director for Food Products, Marketing, and Sustainability EMEA, at Sealed Air, about the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, highlighting how it offers companies the opportunity to support a circular economy by capitalizing on industry collaboration, technical evidence, and scientific validation.
At the previous Interpack 2026 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, Sealed Air presented its range of vacuum-sealed food packaging solutions that respond to performance and regulatory demands. This includes the Darfresh vacuum skin packaging system, which was designed to enhance freshness, extend shelf life, and reduce environmental impact through less plastic.