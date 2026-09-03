Aesop debuts fragrance and refreshed packaging with heritage-inspired design

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Key takeaways
- Aesop has introduced a taller, slimmer amber glass fragrance bottle alongside the launch of Unforeseen Aer.
- The redesign coincides with the launch of Unforeseen Aer, a new Aesop fragrance featuring botanical ingredients.
- The launch highlights how fragrance brands combine packaging, ingredients, and storytelling to strengthen consumer engagement.
Aesop, a L’Oréal brand, has redesigned its fragrance bottle alongside the launch of a new fragrance, Unforeseen Aer.
The redesign features a taller, slimmer amber glass bottle with a domed base and a basalt-textured cap. It maintains Aesop’s minimalist aesthetics but aims to “exist harmoniously within retail spaces alongside the rest of our formulations,” says Aï Kato, Aesop’s creative director.
The new textured cap is inspired by the basalt rock in Melbourne, Australia, where the company was founded. The fragrance name is written in metallic text, and an “embossed insignia on the glass and debossed cap.”
Fragrance story
The new fragrance includes geranium, lavender, rosemary, and nutmeg, creating an earthy scent.
“The Aesop story is one that holds a fable-like quality in itself — one filled with curiosity, experimentation, and an inimitable blend of the cerebral and the sensorial,” says the company.
The fragrance company explains that each of its fragrances contains a “Radical Ingredient” and a “Fabulist Accord” that enhance its olfactory impact. The Radical Ingredient is a botanical extract, while the Fabulist Accord is the “imagined aroma of something which is unscented in nature.”
Aesop’s bottle redesign and new fragrance reinforce the importance of holistic brand design for consumer engagement, connecting packaging to aesthetics, storytelling, and ingredients.
Recently, Givaudan unveiled Message in a Bottle, an olfactive perspective exploring how social belonging motivates consumers’ fragrance choices. The company said this mindset is “shaping a new generation of emotionally resonant scents.”
Combining heritage with design
Packaging design in the personal care sector strives to balance luxury, protection, and sustainability, often also evoking brand heritage and legacy.
Recently, Rissmann launched the Shell Box, a paper-based box for luxury fragrances, particularly suited for seasonal gifts. The solution boasts a “smooth and controlled” opening for a “discovery experience” that aligns with current unboxing trends.
French perfume house Maison Piver unveiled a packaging that bridges the brand’s heritage with modern sustainability, featuring a custom zamak cap produced by Segede Industrie, a premium packaging supplier and manufacturer.
Meanwhile, Aptar Beauty provided L’Occitane en Provence with custom dispensing pumps that support the packaging redesign of the beauty brand’s hand care collection, transforming the products into refillable and reusable objects.