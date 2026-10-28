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Australians want greater supermarket action on plastic packaging, poll finds
Key takeaways
- A YouGov poll found 62% of Australians believe Coles and Woolworths are not doing enough to tackle plastic pollution.
- More than half of respondents say they are likely to choose products with less unnecessary plastic packaging.
- Future Super, Six, and AMCS are calling for greater packaging transparency and stronger plastic reduction commitments from major supermarkets.
A new YouGov poll, commissioned by financial services organization Future Super, has revealed that 62% out of 1,504 surveyed Australians believe that two major supermarket chains, Coles and Woolworths, are not doing enough to address plastic pollution.
The poll found that participants across the political spectrum in Australia shared the sentiment, with 72% of voters believing at least half the packaging in major supermarkets is unnecessary.
Additionally, 38% indicated they would be more inclined to shop at a major supermarket that has plastic reduction targets and reports its progress publicly. This figure was 45% among 18- to 24-year-olds.
Future Super, alongside ethical share trading platform Six and the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS), is calling on Coles and Woolworths to disclose their plastic packaging use and set packaging requirements on private label products.
“Coles and other major supermarkets can lead on this issue without delay,” says Emily Flood, chief impact officer at Future Super.
“They directly control the packaging used on their own-brand products, so action here is not only an opportunity to manage significant financial and governance risks, but also to strengthen the value of their brands and respond to customer expectations.”
In August, Woolworths announced its “plastic intensity score,” but Future Super notes that Coles has “not yet matched this first step toward transparency.”
Seventeen percent of those surveyed say that the supermarket giants are adequately addressing plastic pollution, with 21% unsure.
Changing consumer behavior
The survey also reveals that consumers are willing to change their shopping behavior for perceived environmental benefits, with 52% of participants likely to choose a product to avoid excess plastic packaging.
“Customers have indicated that they not only value less plastic packaging, but that they are willing to change shopping patterns as a result,” says Phoebe Rountree, campaign manager at Six.
Eighty-seven percent share that being able to buy only the amount they need was important when buying items sold loose, such as fruit and vegetables, including 55% deeming it very important.
Tara Jones, program manager for Plastics and Packaging at AMCS, says: “Australians overwhelmingly want to see less plastic in their supermarkets and in the ocean, and this polling suggests they’re willing to use their feet to show it.”
“Every day that the biggest supermarkets in Australia fail to cut down on the volume of single-use plastic packaging on their products is a devastating blow to our marine wildlife and ecosystems. The environment continues to pay the price for inaction.”
The survey reflects consumer frustration over plastic pollution and indicates a growing awareness of sustainable alternatives.
Earlier this year, a consumer insight report by Amcor found that 79% of European consumers find using recycled plastic in product packaging to be an effective way to reduce environmental impact.
Meanwhile, an Ipsos survey commissioned by Client Earth revealed that while most consumers believe plastic packaging harms the environment, they perceive products marked with a “green” or “recyclable” logo as an environmentally positive choice.
Regulatory push
The survey comes amid legislation in Australia that aims to reduce plastic waste and strengthen packaging sustainability requirements.
In March, the country’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water updated its circular packaging economy strategy, affirming its commitment to help the packaging industry reduce single-use plastic, increase recycling, and introduce DRS and EPR schemes, in line with Australia’s National Packaging Targets.
Meanwhile, the Australian recycling and packaging industry warned the government to “urgently” introduce packaging reforms or “risk the collapse” of Australia’s plastic recycling sector.
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