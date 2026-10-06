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Material Week Tokyo 2026: Avery Dennison targets labor and plastic reduction
Key takeaways
- Avery Dennison showcased drop-in fastening and tagging technologies designed to improve manufacturing speed, reduce labor reliance, and lower production costs.
- Its Ecotach portfolio uses recycled PET, recycled PP, and paper-based options to help manufacturers replace virgin and single-use plastics.
- The company sees Asian manufacturers balancing high-speed production with tighter sustainability requirements.
Avery Dennison highlighted its plug-and-play packaging manufacturing solutions targeting markets in Asia at Highly-Functional Material Week Tokyo 2026 (Sep 30 – Oct 2). Ryo Himuro, senior business development specialist at Avery Dennison said local producers balance environmental sustainability demands with expectations for extreme production speed.
Packaging Insights met with Himuro on the show floor in Japan, to find out more about the offerings that the US materials science and digital identification solutions company showcased at the event, as well as the opportunities it sees in East Asian market.
At the trade show, Avery Dennison presented a new approach to multilayer construction using its semi-automated fastening technology for manufacturers affected by increases in adhesives prices. The sewing solution eliminates the need to wait for adhesives to dry without relying on workers’ specialized craftsmanship, according to the company. It can “securely” fasten low-density cushioning materials and textile materials.
The company adds that the solution can improve efficiency and achieve “significant” cost reductions with ease.
At its booth, Avery Dennison also demonstrated its InDES Elastic Staple system, ST9500plus, its automated tagging and ticketing system, and its mattress fastening system, as well as recycled material tag pins.
Himuro told us more about the packaging industry challenges Avery Dennison addresses and the market developments its solutions are designed to confront.
Tackling single-use plastic
Avery Dennison focused on two main areas at Material Week Tokyo 2026, as outlined by Himuro: sustainability and operational efficiency.
“On the sustainability front, we are showcaseding our Ecotach portfolio, which replaces virgin plastics with recycled materials, like recycled PET (rPET) from recycled water bottles, and recycled PP from containers, as well as paper-based options.”
He explained that these solutions help its brand partners eliminate single-use plastics, divert waste from landfills, and comply with emerging regulations, like plastic packaging taxes across Europe.
“On the operational side, we are highlighting our automated machinery, including our IndES Elastic Staple System, mattress tools, and automated tagging systems,” he shared.
“The challenges we are solving here are labor reliance and workplace safety. These systems are built to boost application speed, save labor time, and improve overall productivity while actively protecting operators from injury.”
Responding to Asian market demand
Avery Dennison is innovating and adapting its technology in response to developments and market demands in Asia, Himuro outlined.
The company aims to ensure manufacturers never have to choose between efficiency and sustainability, according to the spokesperson.
“Asia is the powerhouse of global manufacturing, but factories here face a dual challenge: maintaining extreme production speed while complying with strict new environmental regulations, both locally and from global brand buyers,” he explained.
“Our key innovation is providing a true drop-in replacement. Local manufacturers can seamlessly transition from virgin plastics to our Ecotach recycled fasteners using the exact Avery Dennison tools or machines already on their factory floors.”
Himuro said that the solutions meet global compliance standards without slowing down production lines or investing in new capital equipment.
Upcoming innovation
Himuro suggested that the most significant opportunity for innovation for the company is anchored in its Avery Dennison 2030 Sustainability Goals.
“Our primary target is to ensure our solutions satisfy the recycling, composting, or reuse requirements for all single-use consumer packaging. We are also targeting all of our core product categories to meet our third-party verified Sustainable ADvantage standard.”
“Looking ahead, our next step is to continue pioneering sustainable solutions that protect the environment while simultaneously driving higher daily productivity and efficiency for our customers.”
At Material Week Tokyo 2026, we also explored the offerings and material innovations of Oji Holdings, which span food containers for fresh food products and fabrics aimed at replacing conventional bubble wrap, and Cargill Bioindustrial’s Incroflo P50 additive for polymers for food-contact film packaging to aid processing.
Also at the show, we spoke to Berndorf about its casting and drying systems for packaging film and to Brückner Group about its stretching and developing systems for packaging films. Hindalco spotlighted its ceramic solutions aimed at glass pharmaceutical packaging.
With reporting from Sichong Wang at Material Week Tokyo 2026