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Impinj and Checkpoint Systems boost RFID inventory speed for liquid bottles
Key takeaways
- Checkpoint Systems and Impinj have combined SmartShrink RFID tagging with Gen2X technology to improve inventory tracking for liquid products.
- SmartShrink integrates RFID tags into bottle cap shrink bands, eliminating the need for packaging label redesigns.
- Impinj’s Gen2X technology is said to be able to reduce inventory scanning time by 52%.
Impinj and Checkpoint Systems have combined Checkpoint SmartShrink, an RFID tagging solution, with Gen2X support to improve inventory tracking for liquid packaging.
Checkpoint SmartShrink’s RFID tagging is powered by Impinj M800 series integrated circuits.
SmartShrink features an RFID inlay on the bottle cap, while M800 and Gen2X, a standards-compatible enhancement to the radio frequency identification (RAIN) RFID standard that improves item visibility and protects item and consumer data, enhance read performance to increase inventory speed and accuracy.
The companies share that liquid products have previously created challenges for RFID inventory systems because they absorb radio energy and are often positioned in curved containers or displayed on metal shelves that can affect radio frequency performance.
Louis Parker, RFID market development manager for Checkpoint Systems, says: “[The solution] enables retailers to reliably and efficiently inventory traditionally difficult-to-tag liquid containers. SmartShrink makes retail mandate compliance and inventory visibility simple, scalable, and disruption-free, especially for the products that need it most.”
Improving speed and accuracy
Checkpoint’s SmartShrink can be applied to liquid containers during the filling and capping process. The solution integrates RFID directly into a shrink band positioned on the bottle cap, assisting manufacturers without the need for a label redesign.
SmartShrink bands are compatible with various product lines, including health and beauty, F&B, pharmaceuticals, home care and home improvement, garden, and automotive products.
Checkpoint’s utilization of Impinj M800 series endpoint integrated circuits can support Gen2X, which strengthens read performance across small tags, liquids and metals, and dense product packing common in retail environments.
Impinj says Gen2X lowered the time required to inventory the containers by 52%, from 10.6 seconds with Gen2 to 5.1 seconds with Gen2X.
“Faster inventory matters to retailers: It can reduce the time required for handheld stock checks and the amount of time retail employees need to hold a reader in one position,” says Impinj.
“The performance improvements extended beyond close-range scanning. During a five-second stationary test at a one-meter distance, Gen2X read 89% of tagged items, compared with 74% using Gen2.”
This year, Xindeco IoT, an RFID tag manufacturer, expanded the VersaTrack tag family with Gen2X support and unveiled two additional tags, namely VersaMax and VersaNano. Xindeco IoT partnered with Impinj to support inventory management for international retailers at Miniso.
Previously, Beontag released its range of tags with RFID functionality, leveraging the new Impinj M800 series RAIN RFID tag chips.
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