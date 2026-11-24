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Sappi to raise graphic paper prices amid “escalation” of manufacturing costs
Key takeaways
- Sappi will increase graphic paper prices by 10–12% from January 2027, citing rising manufacturing and supply chain costs.
- Higher energy, transport, and raw material costs continue to put pressure on the European paper industry.
- Sappi and UPM are pursuing a joint venture to address declining demand and overcapacity in European paper production.
Sappi has announced that it will increase the price of its graphic paper portfolio by 10–12%, depending on grade and market, citing the “substantial” and “continuing escalation” of manufacturing and supply chain costs.
The increase will take effect from January 1, 2027, for mechanical coated and woodfree coated reel grades, and from January 11 for woodfree coated and uncoated woodfree sheet grades.
“Despite extensive efforts to improve operational efficiency and absorb inflationary pressures, these cost increases can no longer be sustainably managed without corresponding market price adjustments,” says the global manufacturer of paper-based packaging and specialty materials.
Sappi explains that alongside the price hike, it will adjust its pricing structure for finishing and converting options, with the price for sheeting, packaging, format customization, and other value-added services also aligned accordingly.
An industry under pressure
Supply chain costs are increasing due to sustained geopolitical instability, with conflict in the Middle East contributing to higher oil prices and volatile energy markets.
At Interpack 2026, Sappi told Packaging Insights the crisis in the Middle East has had a “knock-on effect on costs,” adding that “so far, Sappi had been okay.” The company said that it has had to onshore certain raw materials and diversify its product portfolio to secure its business resilience.
Earlier this month, Sappi introduced a €20-per-ton (US$22) fuel surcharge effective November 16 due to “sustained cost inflation across freight networks, mill operations, and essential raw materials.”
Meanwhile, manufacturing prices are also increasing due to higher energy costs as paper production requires electricity and heat to turn pulp into paper and then dry it.
Previously, Sappi announced it was increasing the price of its coated mechanical reels due to costs related to “energy, transport, labor, chemicals, and fiber” which “remain at levels that materially impact production economics.”
A recent report by Canopy Planet, a nonprofit based in Vancouver, Canada, suggested that paper packaging companies can benefit financially from switching from forest fiber to pulp from agricultural residues amid fluctuating wood pulp prices.
Securing European paper production
In May, Sappi signed a definitive agreement with UPM that proposed creating an independent, equally owned partnership to boost European paper production.
The joint venture aims to rationalize supply in an industry facing declining demand, structural overcapacity, and high energy costs, according to the companies.
However, the European Commission warned that the proposed joint venture may restrict competition in the communication paper market.
The paper industry is not the only industry facing rising cost pressures. Last week, Flint Group Packaging Solutions announced price increases for its packaging inks and coatings in Europe, Canada, and the US due to raw material shortages in China, as well as higher natural gas and crude oil prices driving up shipping and carbon black costs.
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