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Go-Pak unveils Christmas-themed takeaway cups with embossed designs
Key takeaways
- Go-Pak has launched a Christmas-themed takeaway cup range featuring embossed cable-knit designs, seasonal colors, and double-wall insulation.
- The 2026 festive cups aim to combine premium seasonal branding with cost efficiency by removing the need for separate sleeves or bespoke designs.
- Go-Pak highlights growing demand for festive beverage experiences, with seasonal packaging helping cafés create differentiation during the holiday period.
Go-Pak Group has revealed its 2026 Christmas-themed takeaway coffee cup range, aiming to provide “a premium seasonal experience.” The embossed cups are inspired by traditional cable-knit Christmas jumper designs.
“The cable-knit embossing was developed in-house to bring together functionality and visual appeal,” Ashleigh Fenton-Taylor, product development manager at Go-Pak Group, tells Packaging Insights.
"The raised texture creates a more tactile surface and improved grip when holding the cup, while also giving it a distinctive, premium appearance compared with a conventional smooth-wall cup. The knitted effect was specifically chosen to complement the festive theme, allowing the design itself to become part of the functionality of the product rather than relying solely on print.”
The cups come in 8 oz, 10 oz, 12 oz, and 16 oz sizes and are available in the UK and Ireland. The range includes incorporated sleeves, described as pine green, winterberry red, and woolen white. It features a tactile finish for a comfortable grip and a double-wall for heat retention without the need for an additional protective clutch sleeve.
Bethan Edwards, head of foodservice, UK and Ireland, says: “Hospitality operators should not have to choose between carefully controlling costs and creating the festive experience their customers look forward to.”
“This range combines insulation, seasonal branding, and three distinctive colorways in one ready-made product, removing the need for separate sleeves or investment in bespoke cup designs. It offers operators a simple way to bring Christmas to the counter while keeping their packaging set-up streamlined.”
The food packaging provider adds that the cups are made from food-grade paperboard with a PE lining, saying they can be recycled at “dedicated facilities” if not “heavily contaminated” with food or drink.
Fenton-Taylor elaborates: “As with other paper cup products, recyclability depends on the availability of suitable local collection and recycling infrastructure. We advise businesses to verify the specific waste processing options available in their area, rather than assuming these products can be processed through standard paper recycling streams.”
Go-Pak’s in-house NPD team developed the foodservice solutions at the company’s manufacturing facilities.
Festive hot beverage trends
Go-Pak highlights consumer research conducted by the UK Government’s YouGov, outlining that 36% of coffee drinkers are more likely to purchase hot drinks during the winter holiday season. More than half of consumers indicated they are willing to pay £3–5 (US$4.05–6.8) per drink during the same period.
Discussing how brands can appeal to consumers looking to boost their festive spirit through packaging, Go-Pak argues that limited-edition menus and distinctive designs are increasingly becoming an established part of the “seasonal coffee experience.” Packaging design can help transform purchases into moments of indulgence and nostalgia, the company points out.
“We’re continuing to see interest in packaging that gives operators an opportunity to differentiate their offering, particularly around key seasonal periods. While cost remains incredibly important, packaging is also part of the overall customer experience,” highlights Fenton-Taylor. “Limited-edition ranges can give businesses a relatively simple way to refresh their presentation, create seasonal interest and offer something different without changing their core food or drink proposition.”
The cable-knit embossing on Go-Pak’s festive range aims to create a premium seasonal finish without the cost associated with bespoke printing, the company continues. Meanwhile, the purpose of their mixed colorways is to give operators built-in variety without the complexity of ordering, storing, and managing several separate designs.
The launch comes as hospitality businesses continue to face rising operating costs, with cafés and restaurants excluded from the UK Government’s recently announced 15% business rates reduction for pubs, asserts Go-Pak.
Last month, Go-Pak launched its Clarity range of transparent cold-drink cups made entirely from recycled PET, also targeting cafés, takeaway businesses, foodservice operators, and grab-and-go retailers.
In other to-go beverage cup developments, Footprint International and Qwarzo recently reached a strategic agreement to continue the development of PE-free paper cups, lids, and straws, while Eco-Products, a Novolex brand, introduced a range of compostable, recyclable, and reusable cups to help the foodservice sector reduce waste.