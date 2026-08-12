India tightens pan masala packaging rules with plastic ban

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Key takeaways
- FSSAI has introduced new pan masala packaging requirements restricting plastic, aluminum foil, and metalized layers.
- The provisions permit plastic-free paper, paperboard, cellulose, tin, and glass formats.
- The measures align with India’s Plastic Waste Management Rules, which prohibit plastic sachets for storing, packing, or selling pan masala.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released new packaging requirements for pan masala, restricting the use of plastic, aluminum foil, and metalized layers.
Under the new provisions, pan masala may be packaged in paper, paperboard, cellulose, or other naturally derived materials, provided they are completely free from plastic. The provision also permits manufacturers to adopt tin or glass containers for pan masala packaging.
Pan masala is a widely consumed mixture of areca nut, slaked lime, catechu, and flavoring agents.
“The packaging material for pan masala shall be free from any plastic, including but not limited to PE, PP, polyester, polyvinyl chloride, or any synthetic polymers, copolymers, or laminates,” FSSAI states.
Plastic-free alternatives
The ban follows the Plastic Waste Management Rules notified by India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, which prohibit the use of plastic sachets for storing, packing, or selling gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala.
Earlier this year, the Government of India notified the amendment of its Plastic Waste Management Rules. The update was developed to facilitate circularity through the mandatory use of recycled plastic and reusable packaging.
The Indian Association of PET Recyclers recently told Packaging Insights that the country’s amended Plastic Waste Management Rules were a “welcome step in the right direction” for India’s recycling industry.
The industry has been working to phase out single-use plastic sachets, which are difficult to recycle, in favor of more sustainable alternatives such as compostable packaging.
Previously, Green Heart Solutions supplied health food producer Soy Silvestre with compostable flexible sachets to package its wheatgrass shots.
Last year, compostable film producer Futamura, flexible packaging converter Repaq, and machine manufacturer GK Sondermaschinenbau launched a fully compostable sachet suitable for food ingredients.