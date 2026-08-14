Innovia Films expands Mexico label production as packaging demand accelerates

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Key takeaways
- Innovia Films has expanded its Zacapu, Mexico, manufacturing hub with new coating, metalizing, slitting, and laboratory capabilities.
- The company is advancing sustainable label solutions including floatable shrink sleeves, downgauged materials, linerless labels, and PCR-content films.
- Innovia will showcase its expanded label portfolio at LOUPE 2026 in Chicago, including RayoFloat technology and RayoFloat White.
Innovia Films has expanded regional manufacturing and sustainable label solutions to support converters and brands in meeting evolving regulations and label requirements.
Innovia has built a production hub at the company’s Zacapu, Mexico, manufacturing site, for advanced surface-engineered biaxially oriented PP (BOPP) films.
Innovia Films is investing to support the continued growth and advancement of the North American labels market. The company’s recent investments in coating, metalizing technology, slitting capabilities, and laboratory facilities aim to expand local production of high-performance coated and metalized pressure-sensitive label (PSL) facestocks for customers across the Americas.
Aaron Henneger, VP and general manager at Innovia Films Americas, says: “Our focus is on giving converters greater flexibility, choice, and responsiveness as the label market continues to evolve.”
“By combining our proven base films with advanced coatings for printability, adhesive compatibility, and metalized barrier performance, we can provide a more modular approach to label facestocks, supported by regional manufacturing capability. This helps our customers develop solutions that meet both today’s requirements and the demands of the market ahead.”
Delivering recyclable alternatives
Innovia Films is set to showcase its innovations and its label film range at Labels & OUter Packaging Embellishment (LOUPE) 2026 (September 15–17) in Chicago, US.
The company will live demonstrate its RayoFloat, the floatable shrink-sleeve technology engineered to enhance PET recycling by separating cleanly during the recycling process. The company will also showcase RayoFloat White, which allows brands to replace difficult-to-recycle colored bottles with clear recyclable containers while maintaining light protection.
Innovia will be highlighting its latest offerings of downgauged, squeezable PSL, linerless food labels, in-mold, PCR-content films, non-PVC graphic films, wrap-around, and cut and stack label materials.
Lucija Kralj, business unit director for Labels EMEA at Innovia Films, says: “We continue to evolve our portfolio to support the transition to circular packaging. From floatable shrink sleeve films to downgauged label materials that deliver more labels with less material, we’re helping converters and brand owners prepare for current and future sustainability requirements.”
This year, Innovia Films launched P2G, a clear, high gas transmission BOPP film developed for flow wrap applications in fresh produce packaging, including pre-prepared vegetables.
Recently, the company and PureCycle Technologies produced and trialed white, cavitated BOPP film containing more than 40% PCR PP content.
Last year, Innovia Films UK introduced the Rayoart coating line for graphics film applications at its production plant in Wigton, UK. The 40-meter-long coating line was developed to offer multiple techniques for water-based coatings.