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Polymateria tech enables “full” biodegradation of PE and PP packaging
Key takeaways
- Polymateria research finds its technology enables PE and PP packaging to fully biodegrade in open terrestrial environments without leaving microplastics or toxic residues.
- Testing by SIRIM recorded PE biodegradation in 292 days and PP in 269 days, with microbes consuming the resulting bioavailable wax.
- The technology is integrated during plastics manufacturing and is positioned as a scalable solution for packaging applications where conventional recycling or waste management may fail.
PE and PP-based packaging incorporating Polymateria’s technology can fully biodegrade in nature within two years, according to new research conducted by the company, alongside Imperial College London, UK, and the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM).
“The research shows that the technology causes a chemical transformation to take place whereby the plastic is transformed into a bioavailable wax, with no microplastics or toxic residues,” Dr. Florence Huynh, VP of innovations at Polymateria, and one of the researchers behind the study, tells Packaging Insights.
“The process is triggered by the natural elements of decay — sunlight, heat, moisture, and air. The bioavailable wax is then consumed by microbes that naturally occur in soil, fully returning the plastic to nature.”
Huynh explains that the technology is integrated into plastics at the point of manufacture with no need for changes to processes or new equipment. “This makes it immediately scalable by plastic producers around the world and cost-effective.”
The research points to the complete consumption of the wax by microbes as measured through biodegradation testing, resulting in a lack of traces of the original material.
Dr. Jose Jimenez Zarco, research lead and associate professor in Synthetic Biology at Imperial College London, comments: “Uncovering pathways through which polyolefin plastics can fully biodegrade is a remarkable discovery. We now know how plastic materials previously thought to be almost indestructible can safely return to nature. We are excited to see this approach have a real-world impact on tackling plastic pollution.”
Conditions for biodegradability
Huynh highlights how plastics integrated with Polymateria’s technology compares to conventional biodegradable or compostable plastics in terms of degradation time and environmental conditions.
“Compostable plastics require the same level of biodegradation, but operate in a managed environment requiring collection and transfer to industrial composting facilities where those are available to biodegrade,” she outlines.
The research, published in Nature’s npj Materials Degradation and based on Polymateria’s biotransformation technology, has been proven in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, asserts Huynh. “The PE biodegraded in 292 days and the PP in 269 days.”
At the trade show Packaging Innovation 2026, Polymateria and eGreen International presented their bio-based and “biotransformable” VeriGreen Plus cup featuring Polymateria’s technology.
Speaking to Packaging Insights, Celine Moreira, global partnership director at Polymateria, said that the packaging industry is now at a point where the era of pilots needs to end and give way to technologies that can “truly scale, integrate with circular systems, and deliver measurable outcomes.”
Biodegradation certification
Huynh says that the most well-known European biodegradability standard, EN 13432 — a standard for compostable plastics — is not relevant to this research approach. “The BSI PAS 9017 standard, published by the British Standards Institution (BSI), which is well established around the world, was followed to underpin the biodegradation process.”
“This standard provides a credible and robust approach for biodegradation in the open terrestrial environment, requiring proof of full biodegradation, no microplastics, and no toxic residues. It provides the basis for the SIRIM ECO 098 Ecolabel certification in Malaysia, for example.”
According to Huynh, the main limitations of Polymateria’s technology are that it is not recommended for plastics where a very long life is needed, for example, in the automobile industry.
“The technology is also not designed for plastics like polystyrene or PVC, as these would risk becoming toxic to the environment if they biodegrade.”
Testing in Malaysia
SIRIM, Malaysia’s governmental testing and certification body, carried out the biodegradation testing. The research is also said to “substantiate” the SIRIM Eco 098 Ecolabel, based on the UK’s BSI PAS 9017.
Muhammad Zuhayr, senior researcher at SIRIM, says: “We are proud to have contributed to this research with Imperial College London and Polymateria. According to the Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap (2021–2030), a significant proportion of plastics in Malaysia are not recycled or managed through appropriate end-of-life pathways, contributing to leakage into the environment.”
“This highlights the importance of continuing to strengthen waste management systems while expanding the availability of sustainable material solutions. Alongside a range of national initiatives, credible alternatives such as biodegradable plastics can play an important role in supporting Malaysia’s transition toward a more circular plastics economy.” Zuhayr continues.
“Through SIRIM’s Ecolabel program, SIRIM is helping to ensure that a range of credible alternatives are available for industry, policymakers, and consumers to adopt with confidence.”
Recently, Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, asserted that private sector participation is critical to achieving the country’s climate commitments, highlighting Nestlé Malaysia’s efforts to cut virgin plastic use, increase recycled PET content in packaging, and improve post-consumer packaging recovery.
Last year, Malaysia’s Federal Government tightened its packaging waste import law, requiring all scrap plastic imports to be approved by SIRIM regardless of the country of origin, with an environmental NGO describing the move as a “critical counterbalance” to the “global mismanagement” of plastic waste.
Liviana Zorzi, Asia regional specialist at the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership, highlighted that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are advancing toward a harmonized EPR to regulate plastic packaging use.