Heinz debuts customizable Love Lid for controlled ketchup dispensing

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Key takeaways
- Heinz has launched the customizable Love Lid with three flow settings — Like, Love, and Crazy Love — for greater control over ketchup dispensing.
- The limited-edition lid is available in the US and UK as part of a bundle featuring Heinz Tomato Ketchup and serving guidance.
- The launch follows Heinz’s recent packaging innovations and reflects wider industry efforts to improve sauce dispensing.
Heinz has debuted the Heinz Love Lid, which is said to be the first customizable ketchup lid developed to enable consumers to better control the flow of ketchup.
Featuring three settings — Like, Love, and Crazy Love — the new solution is inspired by online discourse.
Nina Patel, VP, Global Heinz at the Kraft Heinz Company, says: “We all experience love differently, and our fans’ connection to ketchup is no exception. People have deeply personal rituals around how much ketchup they squeeze, and we celebrate every one of them.”
“Whether they ‘like it,’ ‘love it,’ or have full-on ‘crazy love,’ there’s no wrong way to enjoy Heinz. The Love Lid is an innovation that lets consumers squeeze to their heart’s content, because Heinz has always been more than a condiment, and this summer we’re proving we have a love language all our own.”
The Love Lid is now available in the US and UK.
Enhancing consumer experience
Heinz is offering the Love Lid as part of a limited-time bundle available exclusively on its websites. Each bundle includes one bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, one Love Lid, and a handout outlining the recommended squeeze for different food products.
Earlier this year, Heinz introduced the Heinz Dipper, a “first-of-its-kind” fry box featuring a built-in ketchup compartment designed for effortless on-the-go dipping. The concept will debut at participating restaurants and sports stadiums, rolling out across more than 20 locations in 11 countries.
Recently, the company reintroduced its glass ketchup bottle for its 157th anniversary, alongside an advertisement campaign featuring the “It has to be Heinz” slogan, developed by Wieden+Kennedy New York.
In other upgrades, the Kraft Heinz company joined Polytag’s Ecotrace program, which uses UV tag technology to capture data on single-use plastic packaging. The program aims to improve data collection and real-time traceability of packaging across the UK.
The new lid launch reflects the industry’s broader push to advance sauce dispensing solutions that enhance the consumer experience.
Last year, Aptar Closures expanded its portfolio of sauce dispenser solutions, combining functionality, hygiene, and visual appeal. Consumer Convenience Technologies partnered with Italian restaurant Carmine’s to evolve its line of sauces through accessible packaging innovations and expanded retail availability.