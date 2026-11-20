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Siegwerk introduces water-based inks for flexible packs in India
Key takeaways
- Siegwerk has unveiled Aquagen in India, a water-based printing ink technology designed to reduce solvent use in gravure reverse lamination for flexible packaging.
- Aquagen aims to lower fire risks and operator exposure to solvents while maintaining print quality, bond strength, and compatibility with existing lamination adhesives.
- The technology has been validated on commercial converter presses, with packaging already available in the market.
Siegwerk has launched Aquagen in India. The company says that the water-based printing ink technology is engineered for gravure reverse lamination on flexible packaging films.
The solution aims to reduce reliance on solvents while maintaining the print quality and performance needed for flexible packaging applications. Aquagen is said to offer strong bond strength and print performance and is compatible with solventless and solvent-based lamination adhesives.
The technology can be applied to high-volume packaging applications, including staples, snacks, confectionery, detergents, and other consumer products.
Ashish Pradhan, president of Siegwerk Asia, says: “We see water-based technology as a practical way to reduce solvent use and support safer working conditions while maintaining the print quality and production performance converters require. Aquagen reflects years of work with converters and brand partners to make that transition practical and effective on the shop floor.”
Targeting solvent reduction
According to Siegwerk, India’s packaging industry has challenges related to high temperatures, solvent handling, operator exposure, food safety, and environmental requirements. In response, water-based technologies provide a solution to lower solvent use in flexible packaging production.
Aquagen can serve as an alternative to conventional alcohol- and ester-based solvents with a predominantly water-based formulation, lowering solvent content.
Siegwerk highlights that reduced solvent use leads to lower pressroom fire risks, volatile organic compound emissions, operator exposure to solvents, and residual solvent levels in finished packaging.
“By reducing solvent consumption and residual solvent levels, the technology supports converters and brand owners seeking to improve workplace safety and address solvent-related requirements in their packaging supply chains,” says the company.
Siegwerk also notes that the solution can achieve required performance for full-color reverse lamination applications while being commercially competitive. According to the company, the technology has been validated on commercial converter presses, with packaging manufactured using Aquagen now available on the market.
Siegwerk also provides support to converters throughout the transition from solvent-based to water-based printing with technical assistance covering prepress optimization, color management, ink management, process standardization, and pressroom operations.
Last month, the company secured a European patent for primer technology that enables printing inks that are not de-inkable in commercial processes to be removed from plastic substrates during recycling. It is said to be applicable to complex printed flexible packaging structures.
Earlier this year, Siegwerk announced the availability of Colorwerk FastMatch Cloud, a cloud‑based color management solution developed in collaboration with X-Rite Pantone.
Meanwhile, the global provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels launched the heat-sealing lacquers portfolio within its Cirkit coatings brand.
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