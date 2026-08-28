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Kelpi gains FDA approval for seaweed-based food packaging coating
Key takeaways
- Kelpi’s seaweed-based coating has cleared the FDA food contact notification process.
- The regulatory milestone validates the safety and performance of Kelpi’s fossil-plastic alternative coating.
- The approval supports commercialization across food packaging, personal care, and cosmetics applications.
Kelpi, the UK materials innovation start-up developing seaweed-based biomaterial coatings as an alternative to fossil-based plastics, has announced that its coating has cleared the food contact notification process from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The company says that the approval enables Kelpi’s coating to be utilized on paper and board food packaging sold in the US. This applies to packaging in contact with all food types at or below room temperature, including foods that are frozen or refrigerated.
Hugo Adams, CEO at Kelpi, says: “This is a defining milestone for Kelpi. Clearing the FDA’s food contact notification process is independent validation of both the safety and the performance of our seaweed-based technology, and it gives our commercial partners the confidence and approval required to now launch Kelpi’s biomaterial coatings in the US market.”
Paving the way for commercialization
Kelpi says the approval also validates its coating to be used for personal care and cosmetics packaging, “opening access to one of the world’s largest packaging markets and removing a key regulatory barrier to commercial adoption.”
This approval opens up the North American market for Kelpi, adding to their earlier green light from the Canadian Bureau of Chemical Safety.
Last month, Kelpi partnered with Amcor to evaluate the viability of its seaweed material, which is designed to offer protection and compatibility with recycling streams, for fiber-based packaging.
Earlier this year, the company joined forces with Mondi and Guardpack, a UK manufacturer of wet wipes and liquid-filled sachets, to conduct early-stage trials of seaweed and paper-based materials for sachet packaging.
In other innovations, this year, Notpla partnered with Dutch quick-service restaurant Kwalitaria to advance its seaweed-based coating, suitable for trays and containers, with logistics provided by packaging distributor Conpax.
Previously, Uluu, an Australian-based start-up, secured AU$16 million (US$10.4 million) in funding to build a plant to scale its technology, which converts seaweed into a bio-based plastic.