Peak NanoPlex Films as a Service banner promoting recyclable barrier film, rapid prototyping, testing, and scale-up.
Home
Mondi launches laser-marked...

Mondi launches laser-marked recyclable flexible packaging

07 Aug 2026
Add packaginginsights as a preferred source on Google

Key takeaways

  • Mondi has launched a recyclable, laser-marked flexible packaging solution for e-commerce and bag-in-box applications.
  • Laser technology applies artwork directly during converting, removing conventional printing plates.
  • The award-winning concept can incorporate bio-based or PCR materials.
plastic flexible pouch(Image credit: Mondi)

Mondi has developed a recyclable, laser-marked flexible pack held in a corrugated outer box for e-commerce and bag-in-box applications. 

The solution uses laser marking technology to apply artwork directly onto flexible packaging during converting, eliminating the need for conventional decorative printing and associated printing plates, according to Mondi. 

“Customers are under growing pressure to meet sustainability targets while managing increasingly complex product portfolios and changing consumer demands,” says Jens Koesters, manager technical service, R&D and Innovation, at Mondi Consumer Flexibles. 

“This concept supports circularity with the use of bio-based materials and greater artwork flexibility in a single solution, helping brands respond more quickly to market requirements while progressing toward their circularity goals.”

It is said to also enable package personalization and more design flexibility, responding to fast-changing market trends and consumer preferences. 

Flexible pack formats

The laser-printing technique can be applied to many flexible formats, such as reels, pre-made pouches like the re/cycle StripPouch, and larger pre-made bags like re/cycle FlexiBag. 

Mondi outlines that, depending on application requirements, bio-based feedstocks or post-consumer recycled (PCR) content can also be included. 

According to the packaging giant’s Product Impact Assessment, the bio-based laser-marked StripPouch indicated “significant” CO2 reductions when compared to a conventional fossil-based, printed, and laminated PE stand-up pouch.

Meanwhile, the solution boasts shortened lead times, increased supply chain agility and flexibility, enabling consumers to explore complete bag-in-box solutions from a single source. 

The laser solution was recognized with the German Packaging Award 2026 in the Sustainability category. 

Recently, Mondi unveiled packaging made of brown kraftliner with white digital printing. Packaging Insights spoke to Bernd Köbler, sales director at Mondi Ebersdorf, who described the solution as a “major example” of expanding digital technologies.

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
Add packaginginsights as a preferred source on Google
Save in your AIChatGPTGoogle AIClaudePerplexityGrok
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemapArchiveEditorial Team
Follow us
Image