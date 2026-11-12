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Nelipak acquires Technipaq to expand healthcare packaging capabilities
Key takeaways
- Nelipak has acquired Technipaq, expanding its healthcare and medical packaging portfolio with additional flexible, sterilizable packaging capabilities.
- The acquisition brings nearly 200 employees and two ISO 13485-certified US production facilities into Nelipak’s operations.
- Technipaq’s coating, laminating, printing, and pouch converting technologies aim to strengthen Nelipak’s flexible packaging offering.
Nelipak Corporation, a provider of healthcare packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of Technipaq, a flexible, sterilizable packaging manufacturer for healthcare, medical device, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and life science sectors.
The Technipaq business, along with its leadership team and nearly 200 employees, will join Nelipak. Technipaq is headquartered in Crystal Lake, US, with an operating footprint that includes ISO 13485 certified production sites in Crystal Lake and Cary.
Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak, says: “We are delighted to welcome the Technipaq team to the Nelipak family. We have tremendous respect for their history of growth, capability expansion, and customer focus. Nelipak will benefit from Technipaq’s dedicated and talented team, and strong customer relationships.”
“In addition, Technipaq’s broad flexible packaging capabilities, which include coating, laminating, and bag/pouch converting, will complement and extend the capabilities of Nelipak’s Winston-Salem, US, flexibles product site.”
Expanding customer reach
Technipaq continues to expand its capabilities to meet the demands of the healthcare industry. The company’s growth has been fueled by ongoing investments in capabilities and technologies, including slitting, printing, air knife coating, laminating, as well as bag and pouch converting.
Technipaq is a Dupont Tyvek Authorized Converter and utilizes Tyvek, alongside other materials, such as resin-based films and aluminum foils, to manufacture header bags, pouches, lidding, and rollstock products.
Brian Rosenburg, president at Technipaq, says: “Joining the Nelipak family offers us the opportunity to service our customers on a global scale and expands our product offerings. This, combined with the complementary technologies and market presence, we feel will be a great benefit to our customers and our combined continued success.”
Last year, Nelipak Corporation expanded its Asia-Pacific operations to deliver packaging directly to its regional customers and through local partners.
Meanwhile, the company received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus certification for its Derry, Northern Ireland facility. ISCC Plus is a standard that tracks recycled and bio-based materials through the supply chain and verifies that companies meet environmental and social standards.
Recently, Nelipak Corporation partnered with Portafolio Inmobiliario, a real estate developer, to build a 60,000 square-foot production facility in the Costa Rica Green Valley.
In other packaging business news, this week, MM Group signed a definitive agreement to sell its 70% stake in MM Packaging to the US private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, for an enterprise value of €2.4 billion (US$2.6 billion).
Last month, UFP Packaging acquired Apache Products, based in Silsbee, US. The transfer includes Apache’s team of 165 employees and all operating assets.
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