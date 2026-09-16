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London Packaging Week 2026 live: Sabert Europe launches catalog with expanded portfolio
Key takeaways
- Sabert Corporation Europe has launched its latest catalog after integrating Colpac, bringing together more than 800 SKUs across foodservice, retail, and food-to-go.
- The expanded portfolio covers pulp, plastic, and paperboard solutions, including fiber-based packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, and recyclable formats.
- Sabert says the combined expertise and scale will help customers simplify sourcing and develop packaging solutions aligned with operational and sustainability goals.
Sabert Corporation Europe has released its catalog, revealing its “most comprehensive portfolio to date,” following the integration of Colpac. The company is showcasing the portfolio at London Packaging Week in the UK (16–17 September).
“Releasing this catalog demonstrates how much Sabert Corporation Europe has evolved,” says Alex Noake, senior VP and managing director for Sabert Europe. “The acquisition of Colpac one year ago, together with our expanded product portfolio and continued investment in innovation, means we can now offer customers a far more complete packaging solution than ever before.”
“Increasingly, customers can source everything they need from one trusted partner rather than multiple suppliers. The catalog reflects that evolution. It showcases a broader range of products, greater technical capability, and a stronger organization, supported by collaboration across Europe, the US, and China.”
The corporation highlights that the newly released catalog features over 800 stock keeping units to help customers meet the changing needs of foodservice operators, retailers, processors, and food-to-go businesses. It is available in print and digital formats in English, French, and German.
Presenting pulp, plastic & paperboard
In the catalog and on the showfloor, Sabert Europe is showcasing Pulp Ultra fiber-based offerings, expertise in modified atmosphere packaging for industrial food applications, and foodservice solutions.
Andrew Grimbaldeston, marketing and innovation director at Sabert, comments: “Having expertise across pulp, plastic, and paperboard under one roof is a real differentiator for Sabert.”
“Since we understand the strengths and limitations of each material, we can provide customers with guidance and identify the solutions that best meet their operational, commercial, and sustainability goals.”
Previously, at Packaging Innovations 2026 in Birmingham, Packaging Insights spoke to Grimbaldeston about the benefits of merging Sabert and Colpac, as well as about their joint offerings.
Noake continues: “We have more products, but we also have the people, knowledge, technology, and scale to help customers simplify sourcing, accelerate innovation, and support their growth.”
“Whether customers are looking for fiber-based solutions, paper packaging, recyclable plastics, hot and cold food containers, food-to-go formats, or custom branding opportunities, our new catalog brings together the full breadth of Sabert’s expertise in one place.”
In June, Sabert Europe updated its paper cutlery range, with end-of-life certificates for recyclability and compostability.