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Eastman and Araven bring BPA-free packaging to professional kitchens
Key takeaways
- Eastman has supplied Tritan Renew copolyester for Araven’s BPA-free food storage containers, targeting professional kitchens across the hospitality and catering sectors.
- Tritan Renew contains 25% certified recycled content allocated through mass balance, offering an alternative to polycarbonate amid tightening EU food-contact regulations.
- Araven’s testing found that the containers maintained clarity and durability after repeated dishwasher cycles, cold-impact testing, and food stain and odor exposure.
Eastman has provided its Tritan Renew copolyester for the professional kitchen product manufacturer Araven’s range of transparent food storage containers. The reusable packaging products are designed for industrial use in restaurants, hotels, catering operations, and institutional kitchens.
“Professional kitchens need food storage solutions that are clear, reliable, and designed for the demands of daily use,” says Manuel Rodríguez, director of marketing at Araven.
“With Tritan Renew, we can offer our customers a Bisphenol A (BPA)-free alternative to polycarbonate material, while delivering the durability, clarity, and performance they expect from Araven.”
The solution responds to EU Regulation 2024/3190, which restricts the use of BPA in food-contact materials due to its potentially harmful effects on the human immune, reproductive, and endocrine systems.
Tritan Renew features 25% certified recycled content allocated through a mass balance approach — a system that has divided industry and environmental NGOs. The containers also include in-mold labeling that can integrate branding directly into the container during production.
Designing for quality
Before commercialization of the range, Araven conducted its own efficacy testing, including repeated commercial dishwasher cycles, cold-impact testing, and exposure to a range of food stains and odor evaluations.
According to the kitchen equipment company, the plastic containers showed no staining or odor retention and maintained transparency and durability.
San Sutanto, marketing director at Eastman, says: “Understanding Araven’s specific production processes enables us to work together to ensure production consistency and enhanced finished-part quality.”
“That close collaboration helped us bring this food storage from concept to market and ensure its performance.”
The initial launch features food pans with airtight lids and universal contact lids across a range of industrial sizes and square containers with additional formats expected to follow.
Recently, Eastman equipped Kao cosmetics company Kanebo with its Eastman Cristal One IM812 PET resin for the overcap of its body lotion and provided its Eastar 6763 Renew copolyester for a Medipack thermoforming film.
Previously, Eric Dehouck, managing director for Eastman Circular Solutions France, told Packaging Insights about its molecular recycling technologies that process hard-to-recycle mixed plastic waste into virgin-quality recycled plastics.
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