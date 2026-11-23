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Amcor and Pocki launch pocket-sized hand sanitizer packaging
Key takeaways
- Amcor has developed a compact 30 mL hand sanitizer dispenser for Slovakian personal care brand Pocki.
- The pocket-sized dispenser delivers over 400 sprays and comes in five brightly colored fragrance variants.
- Amcor says the packaging can be adapted for cooling mists, breath fresheners, and colognes.
Amcor has equipped Slovakian personal care brand Pocki with a compact hand sanitizer dispenser featuring a precise-dosing spray pump for its hand care product.
According to Pocki, the 30 mL dispenser can deliver an average of over 400 sprays. Each of the personal care brand’s five fragrances is packaged in bright colors for enhanced consumer appeal.
“We were delighted to support Pocki in their development of this new ‘take’ on hand care,” says Andrei Faizen, regional sales director at Amcor Global Rigid Packaging Solutions.
“With our global footprint and local knowledge and expertise, we have the flexibility and agility that help companies of all sizes create their ideal packaging.”
Although the initial collaboration was with Pocki, Amcor says that it can offer the rigid dispenser for other, non-competing products, such as cooling mists, breath fresheners, and colognes.
Portability in personal care
Pocki’s range of hand sanitizers is intended to fit into pockets and bags, tapping into consumer demand for convenience and portability amid busy lifestyles.
“Our hydrating hand care range combines hand hygiene and moisturizing with appealing aromas, and we wanted equally appealing packaging to support our brand proposition,” says Iveta Zlejšia, CEO and project owner of Pocki.
“By partnering with Amcor, we have been able to harness the company’s wide-ranging knowledge and capabilities to help realize our vision, while their ability to produce in low minimum order quantities is ideal for us as a start-up brand.”
The shift toward portable options is shaping personal care packaging innovation as brands continue to navigate a “tension” between premium packaging aesthetics and recyclability, Maud Lelièvre, marketing and communication director at Cosmogen, previously told Packaging Insights.
Last year, the personal care packager equipped Deinde with its Baby Roller eye cream for pocket-sized and on-the-go use.
Beyond personal care
Consumer demand for portability extends beyond personal care packaging, with snack, nutrition, and pharmaceutical packagers also noticing the trend.
At Pack Expo 2026, SIG, Tetra Pak, and TNA told us that convenience and portability are key drivers of snack packaging innovation in North America.
At the show, Amcor’s senior director of marketing for Flexibles North America, Mary Johnson, pointed out that Gen Z and millennial consumers place a strong emphasis on snacking and products they can consume on-the-go.
“Portability and portion sizes are very important,” she told us. “Consumers want products in convenient, appropriately sized formats for their individual lifestyles.”
Meanwhile, as consumer awareness of health and nutrition grows, Great Earth and ACG Group told us that nutrition packaging formats are catering to convenience, sustainability, and portion control.
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