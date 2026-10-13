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Berlin Packaging expands spirits portfolio with lightweight PET and customizable glass
Key takeaways
- Berlin Packaging is showcasing PET, glass, pouch, and single-serve beverage packaging solutions at Bar Convent Berlin 2026.
- Its Lighter Side of Spirit PET range targets lightweighting, recycled content, and alternative packaging formats for the spirits sector.
- A new sustainability tool demonstrates how material choice, lightweighting, recycled content, and logistics optimization can reduce packaging footprints.
Berlin Packaging is presenting a range of hybrid packaging solutions and technical expertise for the beverage industry at Bar Convent Berlin 2026 (Oct 12–14), a trade show for the bar and spirits sector in Germany.
The Lighter Side of Spirit is a range of PET packaging for the spirits market, including the Alco, Flask, and Fat bottle designs. The range is available in most conventional market sizes, as well as a 50 mL miniature.
“For the first time, Berlin Packaging is introducing a structured and concrete multimaterial approach within its spirits offering, providing producers with a selection of PET containers designed to deliver practicality, lightweight performance, safety, and sustainability,” says the company.
The bottles’ features can also be made with fully recycled materials.
Another innovation is the Sculpting – Ribs glass bottle collection, which responds to the continued growth of the no and low alcohol sector. The range is designed with a ribbing feature that gives the bottle a “distinctive” and “highly recognizable” identity.
The company adds: “The display demonstrates how surface design and packaging customization can help enhance products that are redefining the traditional boundaries of the beverage industry.”
Increasingly, the alcohol industry is moving away from conventional glass bottles to aluminum, paper, or plastic alternatives. For example, Ardagh supplied 250 mL cans for Royal Swinkels’ alcohol-free BarLoca wine, while Packamama began producing wine packaging in South Africa with Safripol and Polyoak.
Verifying sustainability
Berlin Packaging is also showcasing a new communication tool that enables visitors to visualize the impact of different circular packaging design choices throughout the lifecycle of a product.
“Using examples based on internal quantitative assessments, visitors will be able to understand how initiatives such as lightweighting, increasing recycled content, logistics optimization, or changing the primary packaging material can contribute to reducing the overall environmental footprint,” says the manufacturer.
The tool taps into current “substantiated sustainability” trends, in which producers are validating environmental claims through verifiable data, also driven by regulations such as the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste regulation and EPRs.
Keeping up with industry trends
Alongside the PET and glass bottle solutions, the company will present beverage packaging solutions ranging from pouches to single-serve RTD Pedi Shots.
Moreover, another focus is Berlin Packaging’s Studio One Eleven, the company’s “innovation engine.” It aims to highlight projects that display design, technical complexity, and brand differentiation.
“Particular attention will be given to the latest custom developments created for the no and low alcohol segment, a market that increasingly demands innovative visual languages and distinctive packaging solutions,” remarks Berlin Packaging.
The solutions tap into current beverage industry trends such as the low-to-no alcohol market, customizable design, recyclable materials, and supply chain requirements.
Malcolm Waugh, CEO at Frugalpac, previously told Packaging Insights how “technology is the bridge between sustainable ambition and industrial reality” in the beverage packaging sector.
“It makes sustainability practical by cutting transport miles, shortening supply chains, reducing emissions, and giving brands control over production.”
Meanwhile, Bero, a premium non-alcoholic beer brewery co-founded by Tom Holland and John Herman, launched its signature Kingston Golden Pils in a glass bottle, alongside its existing aluminum can packaging.